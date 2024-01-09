Sylvie Beljanski, Revered Author and Health Advocate, to Speak at Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit January 16, 2024

Sylvie Beljanski

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvie Beljanski, award-winning author of the celebrated memoir "Winning The War On Cancer" and Founder/President of the Beljanski Foundation, will be featured at the upcoming Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit, presented by DrTalks. The summit commences on January 16th, where Sylvie Beljanski will share insights and expertise on holistic approaches to breast cancer management and healing, along with several other distinguished hosts, including Jennifer Simmons, MD, a former top breast surgeon in Philadelphia turned advocate for functional medicine, and Véronique Desaulniers, DC, known as Dr. V, the creator of Breast Cancer Conqueror® and the 7 Essentials System®.

“Whether you’re newly diagnosed, during treatment, or in remission, the Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit has something for everyone,” informs Sylvie Beljanski.

Sylvie Beljanski, a distinguished French lawyer, has seamlessly transitioned into the roles of a public speaker, acclaimed author, and entrepreneur. As the Founder and President of The Beljanski Foundation, her primary mission revolves around pioneering research into natural approaches to cancer. “The Foundation’s new research program on breast cancer stem cells has got everybody excited,” Beljanski explains. Cancer stem cells are resistant to chemotherapy and are deemed to be responsible for cancer metastasis. Given the rise in cancer rates, finding a way to get rid of cancer stem cells is a priority in the world of oncology. Promising results have already been reported with some natural plant extracts studied by the Beljanski Foundation, and a new research contract has been signed with Kansas University Medical Center to study a specific mix of those extracts on breast cancer stem cells.

“While there is a dramatic rise in cancer in people under 50, the cost of cancer care is prohibitive for many and inhibits many patients from accessing care services. Hopefully, partnerships between academia and doctors will help raise awareness about emerging less costly approaches," says Sylvie Beljanski. Renowned for her award-winning book, "Winning The War On Cancer: The Epic Journey Towards a Natural Cure," Sylvie has solidified her status as a prominent figure in the realm of holistic medicine. The book has not only garnered accolades but has propelled her into the limelight as a sought-after speaker at health and wellness conferences worldwide.

Through her captivating talks, Beljanski has educated and inspired thousands of individuals, shedding light on groundbreaking scientific advancements in the field of integrative medicine.

For more information and to register for the summit, click here.

For more information about Sylvie Beljanski, click here: https://sylviebeljanski.com/