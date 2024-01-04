Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,372 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz ‘Equitable Outcomes in Child Support Collection Act’ Advances

TRENTON – The Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee passed legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz that would remove from law the procedures for collecting child support from legally responsible persons on behalf of children in the care or custody of the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

 

“Efforts to collect child support on behalf of children who have been removed from their parent’s custody are often counterproductive,” said Majority Leader Ruiz (D-Essex). “Not only does the state spend more seeking reimbursement than they actually collect, the added financial burden, and possible legal consequences, for the parents can often prove to be a barrier for reunification even when it is the desired outcome and in the child’s best interest.”

 

The bill, S-4248, would stipulate that all current unpaid balances of these child support obligations, all warrants and unsatisfied civil judgments issued on the basis of failure to pay or for the sole purpose of enforcing an obligation, and any current outstanding liens issued to reimburse the Division of Child Protection and Permanency would be null and void. The procedures that outline how the Division is to seek reimbursement would be removed from law.

 

The updates to state law concerning the liability for the cost of maintenance for children who are in the care or custody of the Division are part of an effort to align with revised policies issued in 2022 by the federal Children’s Bureau, which allow for agencies to define more narrowly where it is appropriate to seek child support from legally responsible persons.

 

The bill was advanced in a 6-1 vote.

You just read:

Ruiz ‘Equitable Outcomes in Child Support Collection Act’ Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more