Marketoring Expands Services to Empower Authors with Strategic Book Marketing Solutions
Kat is deeply committed to relationships, has a great big heart, a sharp mind for strategy, and a desire to deliver at a high level.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketoring, a digital marketing agency founded by Ekaterina 'Kat' Nikitina, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services to include book marketing solutions. With a passion for making a positive impact in the world, Marketoring aims to support authors and thought leaders by providing comprehensive strategies to enhance their book marketing efforts.
— Amber Vilhauer, CEO of NGNG Enterprises
In the ever-evolving landscape of the literary world, authors often find themselves navigating the complex realm of book marketing without a clear roadmap. Marketoring recognizes this challenge and is committed to bridging the gap between authors and successful book promotion.
One key insight that Marketoring brings to the forefront is the critical importance of starting book marketing efforts well in advance. Authors frequently encounter the dilemma of not fully understanding the marketing aspects, as traditional publishers may not cover the breadth of promotional activities required. Marketoring emphasizes the need for authors to take charge of their book marketing six months in advance, ensuring a strategic and impactful campaign that resonates with their target audience.
As part of the expanded services, Marketoring focuses on equipping authors with compelling book sale pages that captivate readers and drive sales. The agency recognizes the significance of establishing a strong personal brand for authors, offering strategies to ensure their unique voice and message resonate with the target audience.
One of the distinguishing features of Marketoring's book marketing services is its emphasis on cross-cultural marketing. For authors planning to distribute their books internationally, Marketoring assists in adjusting the marketing strategy to suit diverse cultural contexts. This ensures that the promotional efforts seamlessly connect with readers across different countries, maximizing the global impact of the author's work.
Ekaterina 'Kat' Nikitina, CEO and Founder of Marketoring, expressed her enthusiasm about these new additions, stating, "We go beyond conventional marketing strategies. With our specialized book sale pages, personal brand development, influencer outreach, book launch campaigns, and cross-cultural marketing expertise, we empower authors to not only showcase their books effectively but also connect with readers on a deeper level. Whether authors are looking to dominate local markets or expand their reach globally, Marketoring is here to make it happen."
Authors partnering with Marketoring can expect a tailored approach to their unique needs, ensuring that their literary creations receive the attention they deserve. By combining effective book sale pages, personal brand development, and cross-cultural marketing strategies, Marketoring sets authors on a path to success in an increasingly competitive literary landscape.
For authors ready to elevate their book marketing to new heights, Marketoring stands as the trusted ally, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to leave a lasting impression on readers worldwide.
About Marketoring:
Marketoring is a renowned digital marketing agency founded by Ekaterina 'Kat' Nikitina. Specializing in branding, website design, digital marketing, book marketing, and cross-cultural marketing services, Marketoring is dedicated to empowering clients who aspire to make a positive impact in the world. With a primary focus on serving book authors and thought leaders, Marketoring provides comprehensive solutions to enhance their online presence and marketing effectiveness. Learn more at www.marketoring.com
Ekaterina “Kat” Nikitina
Marketoring
ekaterina@marketoring.com
