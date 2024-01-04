Early Atf4 activity drives airway club and goblet cell differentiation

In this study, our initial objective was to identify transcription factors (TFs) and their associated protein networks that may play a role in the differentiation of BSCs into MCCs and/or SCs. Through our investigation, we successfully connected the integrated stress response (ISR) pathway involving Perk and its associated TF Atf4 with the specific differentiation of SCs from BSCs.

The respiratory tract is lined by a single layer of epithelial cells, which serves as a crucial barrier separating our internal body from the external environment ( Hewitt & Lloyd, 2021 ). To ensure the proper functioning of the respiratory tract, including its ability to regenerate in response to environmental exposures, it is important to comprehend and regulate the processes of differentiation and self-renewal in the adult stem cells present within the epithelium ( Whitsett & Alenghat, 2015 ; Davis & Wypych, 2021 ). Moreover, gaining a deeper understanding of the mechanisms underlying epithelial development is essential for the development of more comprehensive and innovative experimental model systems, encompassing both two-dimensional and three-dimensional culture settings ( Pampaloni et al, 2007 ; Drost & Clevers, 2018 ).

Results and Discussion

The innate immune response transcriptional program is overexpressed in Atf4-deficient airway epithelia To gain a broader understanding of the function of Atf4 in the airway epithelium, we conducted RNA-seq expression analysis on control and ATF4-KD cells after differentiation in ALI14 (14 d of differentiation). Through this analysis, we identified 180 significantly down-regulated genes and 379 significantly up-regulated genes in the absence of Atf4 (Fig 2A and B and Supplemental Data 1). Notably, among the down-regulated genes, we observed the down-regulation of Atf4 itself and its transcriptional target Chac1. In addition, we observed the up-regulation of Atf2 in cells lacking Atf4. Importantly, we found that all the classical markers for SCs, including goblet and CCs, were down-regulated in ATF4-KD airway monolayers (Fig 2C). Figure 2. The innate immune response transcriptional program is overexpressed in Atf4-deficient airway epithelia. (A) Volcano plot for the RNA-seq (control vs Atf4-deficient). (B) MA plot for the RNA-seq (control vs Atf4-deficient). (C) Heatmap for secretory cell marker genes in control and ATF4-KD airway epithelia. (D) Gene ontology analyses using DAVID. (E) Gene set enrichment analysis in control (Luc-KD) versus ATF4-KD cells. (F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M) mRNA expression levels in Luc versus ATF4-KD for a selected gene list related to the innate immune response. The mean relative to control cells and the SD as error bars are plotted for each lineage marker. (N, O) Western blots for IRF7 (N), p-STAT1 (O), STAT1 (O), and vinculin (as a loading control) to determine protein expression and phospho-STAT1 levels in differentiated MTECs infected with control viruses (Luc-KD) or Atf4-shRNAs (ATF4-KD). Subsequently, to delve deeper into the functional implications of ATF4 knockdown (ATF4-KD), we conducted a gene ontology analysis using DAVID. Our analysis unveiled a notable up-regulation of the innate immune response program in ATF4-KD cells compared with control cells, encompassing the response to viruses and the cellular response to interferon (Fig 2D). In contrast, the analysis of down-regulated genes did not exhibit a distinct pathway or category (Fig 2D). To validate these findings, we conducted gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), which produced similar results indicating the enrichment of the innate immune response (Fig 2E). Furthermore, GSEA indicated that two transcriptional programs known to be crucial for BSC differentiation to SCs and MCCs, namely, the p53 pathway and the IL-6/JAK/STAT3 pathways (Tadokoro et al, 2014; Garrido-Jimenez et al, 2021), were down-regulated in ATF4-KD cells. To further validate our findings regarding the enrichment of the innate immune response in ATF4-KD cells, we conducted a gene validation study focusing on a specific set associated with this response. This gene set comprises Irf7, Oas1, Oas2, Oas3, Mx2, Ifit1, Ifit2, and Ifit3. Across each of these genes, we observed a significant up-regulation in expression within ATF4-KD cells compared with the control conditions (Fig 2F–M). Moreover, we performed Western blot (WB) analyses targeting Irf7 and assessed STAT1 phosphorylation levels in both control and ATF4-KD cells. Consistent with an elevated innate immune response pathway, particularly the interferon I pathway, we identified an elevation in Irf7 protein levels and increased phosphorylation of STAT1 in ATF4-KD cells relative to the control (Fig 2N and O). Our RNA-seq data not only confirmed the role of Atf4 in airway epithelial differentiation but also unveiled a potential novel transcriptional function of ATF4 in regulating the innate immune response in the airway epithelium.

The deficiency of ATF4 resulted in a delay in cilium assembly but did not affect the functioning of ciliated cells As already mentioned, previous studies have demonstrated the involvement of p53 expression modulation by Mdm2 in the differentiation of BSCs into SCs and MCCs (Garrido-Jimenez et al, 2021). In addition, Tadokoro et al (2014) found that IL-6 signaling through STAT3 played a crucial role in promoting MCC differentiation (Tadokoro et al, 2014). Building upon these findings, we decided to further investigate MCC differentiation. Upon analyzing the Reactome category in the GSEA, we observed that two categories, namely, intraflagellar transport and anchoring of basal body to the plasma membrane, were enriched in control cells compared with ATF4-KD cells (Fig 3A and B). To directly assess cilia, we performed staining and confocal imaging of acetylated tubulin in control and ATF4-KD cells. No apparent changes were observed when comparing cilia in control and ATF4-KD MCCs (Fig 3C and D). Subsequently, we prepared airway epithelial monolayers for scanning electron microscopy (SEM), which revealed no major structural differences between control and ATF4-KD cells (Fig 4E and F). However, in the SEM images, we observed a less developed apical membrane in ATF4-KD cells, and SCs were more readily identified in control cells (Fig 4E′ and F′). Figure 3. Atf4 deficiency provoked a delay in cilium assembly but does not affect ciliary cell functioning. (A, B) GSEA of control versus ATF4-KD cells looking at cilium-related categories. (C, D) Maximal projection of confocal images for acetylated tubulin (in green), phalloidin (in red), and nucleus (in blue) in control (C) and ATF4-KD (D) cells. (E, F) Scanning electron microscopy images of airway epithelial control (E and close view in E′) and ATF4-KD (F and close view in F′) cells. (G) Quantification of the total number of deuterosomal/MCCs during the initial stages of differentiation. (H) Quantification of deuterosomal/MCCs in different stages of differentiation in control and ATF4-KD cells. Type II/III cells are those cells with centriolin staining in aggregates, whereas type IV/V cells are those cells with centriolin staining that disperse at the apical membrane. (I) Ciliary beating frequency quantification as number of beats per second in control and ATF4-KD cells (number of measurements, n = 32). Scale bars in (C, D) represent 20 μm. Scale bars in (E, F) represent 10 μm. P-values in all conditions were obtained using a two-tailed t test (** represents P < 0.01, and n.s. means no significative differences). Figure 4. PERK/ATF4 signaling is required for secretory cell differentiation. (A) Schematic representation of the canonical signaling pathway involving Atf4 and the corresponding pharmacological approach employed. (B, C, D, E, F, G, H) mRNA expression levels in DMSO-, GSK2606414-, C16-, and Nutlin3a-treated airway epithelial cells. (C, D, E, G, H) Krt5 and Trp63 for basal cells (C, D), Foxj1 and Mcidas for MCCs (D, E), Scgb1a1 and Scgb3a2 for club cells (G), and Spdef for goblet cells (H). The mean relative to control cells and the SD as error bars are plotted for each lineage marker. (I, J) Western blot images for eIF2α, phosphorylated eIF2α, and vinculin in DMSO- or GSK2606414-treated cells (I) and control (Luc-KD and ATF4-KD) cells (J). (L, M, N, O) mRNA expression levels in DMSO-, ATF4-KD–, ISRIB-, and ATF4-KD + ISRIB–treated cells, including Krt5 (L), Foxj1 (M), Scgb1a1 (N), and Muc5ac (O). (P, Q, R, S) Confocal images for Scgb1a1 (in green), phalloidin (in red), and nucleus (in blue) in DMSO (P), C16 (Q), GSK2606414 (R), and ISRIB (S) airway epithelial monolayers treated from ALI0 to ALI14. The scale bar in (P, Q, R, S) represents 20 μm. P-values in all conditions were obtained using a two-tailed t test (**** represents P < 0.0001, *** represents P < 0.001, ** represents P < 0.01, and n.s. means no significative differences). In previous studies focusing on Jam3-deficient airway epithelia, we observed mild ciliary phenotypes during differentiation (Mateos-Quiros et al, 2021). Therefore, we decided to investigate MCCs throughout the differentiation process by examining the number of MCCs using the basal body protein centriolin as a marker. Our results showed no significant differences in the number of MCCs between control and ATF4-KD cells at ALI4, ALI5, or ALI6 (Fig 3G). Furthermore, the staining with centriolin also allowed us to categorize MCCs into different types representing different stages of differentiation (Vladar & Stearns, 2007). These stages encompass basal body biogenesis protein synthesis (Stage I), basal body biogenesis (Stage II), migration and docking of basal bodies in the apical membrane (Stage III), and the generation of motile cilia from the basal bodies (Stage IV) (Vladar & Stearns, 2007). Analyzing these categories from ALI4 to ALI6, we observed a slight delay in cilium assembly in ATF4-KD cells. In ALI6, we found ∼57% of MCCs categorized as type IV/V in ATF4-KD cells compared with 75% in control cells (Figs 3H and S2I–K). Finally, we directly assessed ciliary beating in control and ATF4-KD airway epithelial monolayers using our previously reported assay (Mateos-Quiros et al, 2021). Importantly, we did not observe any significant functional differences in cilia between ATF4-KD and control cells (Fig 3I). In summary, our analysis of MCCs led us to conclude that although Atf4 deficiency down-regulates the transcriptional program involved in cilium assembly, we only observed a mild delay in cilium formation. Importantly, this delay does not affect cilium function in ATF4-KD airway epithelia.

PERK/Atf4 signaling is required for SC differentiation Atf4 is a TF that is activated upon phosphorylation of eIF2α at the Ser-51 residue. Phosphorylation of eIF2α can be mediated by various kinases, including PKR-like ER kinase (PERK), double-stranded RNA-dependent protein kinase (PKR), heme-regulated eIF2α kinase (HRI), and general control non-derepressible 2 (GCN2), each activated by specific cellular stresses (Pakos-Zebrucka et al, 2016). Considering our observation of dysregulated defense against viruses and protein secretion pathways in the RNA-seq data, we aimed to investigate whether PKR or PERK could be responsible for the transcriptional activation of Atf4 during BSC differentiation. To address this, we employed a pharmacological approach using the PERK inhibitor GSK2606414 and the PKR inhibitor C16 (Fig 4A). Nutlin3a was used as a positive control, and DMSO served as a negative control. After treatment for 14 days during differentiation, we assessed the mRNA expression levels of BSC, MCC, and SC markers. Our findings revealed that the PKR inhibitor C16 did not consistently impact the expression levels of the tested markers (Fig 4B–H). In contrast, treatment with the PERK inhibitor GSK2606414 resulted in a significant decrease in the expression of all three SC markers compared with the DMSO treatment (Fig 4B–H). Notably, this PERK inhibitor phenotype differed from that observed with Nutlin3a, where up-regulation of p53, as previously reported, leads to the suppression of SC and MCC markers (Fig 4B–H). To further investigate the upstream Atf4 signaling pathway, we examined the expression and phosphorylation levels of eIF2α at serine 51 in ATF4-KD cells and cells treated with the PERK inhibitor. In our experimental conditions, BSCs treated with GSK2606414 during differentiation showed increased phosphorylation of eIF2α compared with DMSO-treated cells (Fig 4I). Similarly, ATF4-KD cells also exhibited elevated levels of phosphorylated eIF2α (Fig 4J). Phosphorylated eIF2α (P-eIF2α) functions to repress general translation by inhibiting eIF2B, the guanine nucleotide exchange factor responsible for recycling inactive eIF2 to its active form (Sudhakar et al, 2000). Based on this information, it is possible that the inhibition of general translation in ATF4-KD cells or PERK inhibitor–treated cells could contribute to the observed differentiation phenotype. To explore this possibility, we used ISRIB, a small-molecule inhibitor of the ISR pathway. ISRIB is known to rescue general translation by facilitating the assembly of eIF2B in its active form, even in the presence of phosphorylated eIF2α (Zyryanova et al, 2018; Rabouw et al, 2019). Therefore, we treated control and ATF4-KD cells with ISRIB and analyzed the differentiation status of BSCs. We assessed the expression of Krt5, Foxj1, Scgb1a1, and Muc5ac and found that ISRIB treatment did not significantly affect any of the markers examined, except for a mild decrease in Krt5 (Fig 4L and M). Furthermore, the combination of ATF4-KD and ISRIB treatment did not alter the ATF4-KD phenotype, where down-regulation of SC markers was observed (Fig 4L and M). These results suggest that the differentiation phenotype associated with ATF4 deficiency is not rescued by ISRIB treatment, indicating that other factors or pathways downstream of Atf4 may be involved in this process. To further validate our findings, we performed immunostaining for p63, Scgb1a1, and Foxj1 in airway monolayers treated with DMSO, C16, GSK2606414, and ISRIB. Consistent with our expectations, we did not observe significant changes in p63 or Foxj1 staining between the DMSO-, C16-, ISRIB-, and GSK2606414-treated cells (Figs 4P–S and S3A–H). However, we noticed that GSK2606414 treatment almost completely abolished the staining of Scgb1a1 in the airway epithelium compared with DMSO or C16 treatments (Fig 4, compare panels P and R). These results provide further support for the crucial role of PERK/Atf4 signaling in the differentiation of SCs, independent of general translation. Figure S3. BSCs and MCCs visualization upon treatment with different drugs. (A, B, C, D) Immunofluorescence for p63 in MTECs in ALI14 treated with DMSO, GSK2606414, C16, and ISRIB. (E, F, G, H) Immunofluorescence for Foxj1 (B) in MTECs in ALI14 treated with DMSO, GSK2606414, C16, and ISRIB. The scale bar in (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H) represents 20 μm. It is widely recognized that the ISR and unfolded protein response (UPR), including PERK and Atf4, play crucial roles in cellular adaptation and homeostasis during stress conditions. Although a transient and short-lived ISR/UPR is considered a protective response to resolve stress and restore balance, a prolonged ISR/UPR can lead to cell death. In recent years, it has become increasingly evident that the ISR/UPR also plays important roles during physiological processes, including cell differentiation. SCs, such as pancreatic β-cells and oligodendrocytes, have been shown to activate the ISR/UPR pathway as part of their differentiation program (Pakos-Zebrucka et al, 2016). The rationale behind this is that in SCs, the ER stress pathways aid in accommodating the increased demands of the secretory pathway, which involves substantial protein synthesis and secretion. For instance, pancreatic β cells are capable of synthesizing and secreting a high number of insulin molecules per minute. Our results collectively suggest that Atf4 and the ISR/UPR pathway play important roles in airway epithelial cell differentiation of SCs, which might be related to the ER stress that could be generated during differentiation from BSCs (no-secretory) to SCs.