The Heart of Anti-Aging - An Upcoming Talk by Dr. Giovanni Campanile MD, FACC and Scott Berliner, R. Ph
Dr. Giovanni Campanile will present a talk titled The Heart of Anti-Aging at the Integrative Healthcare Symposium Conference in New York.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Giovanni Campanile, a renowned Harvard-trained Cardiologist, at Lahey Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, will present a talk titled "The Heart of Anti-Aging" at the upcoming Integrative Healthcare Symposium Conference in New York City.
On February 16th at 1:30 pm ET, Dr. Campanile will provide a deep dive into :
- Lipidology.
- Review of traditional and novel biomarkers.
- Lifestyle Modification and Heart Disease.
- Prevention of Heart Disease.
- Nutritional Approaches in Heart Disease.
- Reversal of Heart Disease.
- Traditional, Integrative, and novel treatment strategies.
The presentation will highlight novel technologies like coronary CT with artificial intelligence overreads to better assess cardiovascular risk and plaque buildup.
Dr. Campanile will illustrate how lifestyle interventions involving diet, exercise, stress reduction, and other integrative therapies can prevent and even reverse heart disease to promote longevity and health span.
Dr. Giovanni Campanile
Dr. Campanile is a Harvard-trained cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in integrative and clinical cardiology. He takes a holistic approach that blends conventional cardiology with functional medicine and integrative therapies. His focus is on prevention, reversal of disease, and personalized care for each patient.
Dr Campanile has been practicing Integrative and Clinical Cardiology for over 20 years and has been a member of an advisory board at Bastyr University. He has been an instructor of nutrition, herbology, and integrative medicine at Florida Atlantic University, and is a certified aromatherapist. Dr Campanile has been named “Top Doctor” in cardiology by New Jersey Monthly Magazine for multiple years.
The Integrative Healthcare Symposium will take place February 15-17, 2024 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.
To register or learn more, visit: www.ihsymposium.com
Dr. Giovanni Campanile
Functional Heart
+1 973-396-1781
info@functionalheart.com