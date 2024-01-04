Quantum-Aided Drug Design, a new SaaS from POLARISqb, generates optimized molecular libraries at quantum speed.

POLARISqb and Scientist.com Partner to Offer Online Access to Quantum-Aided Drug Design, the first Quantum-Enabled Drug Discovery Platform

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POLARISqb, the first company to build quantum-enabled molecular optimization tools for drug discovery, and Scientist.com, the life science industry's leading online marketplace for outsourced research, have partnered to offer researchers online access to POLARISqb’s Quantum-Aided Drug Design (QuADD) platform. Scientist.com marketplace users can now utilize quantum computing to create optimized molecular libraries for drug design in days rather than months.

“POLARISqb was the first company to develop a drug discovery platform that utilizes the well-documented optimization power of today’s quantum computers,” stated Bill Shipman, CTO and Co-Founder of POLARISqb. “We look forward to working with the team at Scientist.com to make this platform available to their vast network of scientists and researchers, who can use our tools to accelerate the search for novel drug candidates. POLARISqb uses quantum annealing computers that complete calculations more than 500x faster than conventional computers.”

QuADD is a software platform that translates the molecular library building problem into an optimization problem which can be solved with a quantum annealing computer. QuADD targets a specific binding pocket to find novel, bioavailable, and synthesizable lead-like hits from a potential chemical space of up to 10^30 molecules in 1-3 days. The input for the QuADD pipeline is a customer-defined structure of the protein binding pocket and ligand. The output is a library of candidates that target the specific binding pocket of interest and have molecular properties that meet the goals of the drug discovery project. The company has recently released several white papers describing how QuADD achieves these results.

“At Scientist.com, we are committed to supporting companies like POLARISqb that are at the cutting edge of drug research innovation,” said Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. “POLARISqb’s QuADD software has the potential to significantly accelerate the discovery of new drug candidates for hundreds of human diseases.”

About POLARISqb

Polaris Quantum Biotech, POLARISqb, a leader in Quantum Computing for drug discovery, has created the first drug discovery platform built on a Quantum Computer, QuADD. Founded in 2020 by Shahar Keinan, CEO, and Bill Shipman, CTO, POLARISqb uses the latest quantum and cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to process, evaluate, and identify drug lead molecules from a chemical space of 10^30 molecular options. Additional information is available at www.Polarisqb.com.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is a privately held, San Diego-based company on a mission to make it faster and cheaper to discover new medicines. At its heart is an AI-powered marketplace for complex custom experiments that helps drug researchers use innovative technologies to rapidly translate their ideas into actionable data. Through Scientist.com, scientists communicate directly with research experts at over 4,000 global laboratories to design and execute complex research experiments.