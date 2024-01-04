Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,373 in the last 365 days.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. Provides Infomercials Highlighting Their Digital Engagement Technology

Digital Engagement Engine (TM) Provides Dynamic Digital Presence

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB:XESP)

MINNESOTA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP), a digital engagement and AI company, is releasing a series of infomercials that provide a clear and deeper understanding of the capabilities of its Digital Engagement EngineTM (the DE²). The infomercials target multiple verticals in highly regulated markets and unregulated markets, including MedTech, Biotech, and FinTech. They also target diverse markets, including the eGaming world and beyond, displaying a glimpse of the power that the company’s full-stack managed service platform possesses to provide growth at scale for B2B and B2B2C businesses. This dynamic digital engagement service drives faster growth for small companies looking to get noticed and helps bigger companies maintain or grow their market share.

XESP’s videos can be accessed on their website at https://xespn.com. The visual presentations provide a conversational explanation of the advantages of a strong digital presence. They also provide an overview of XESP’s disruptive technology, the Digital Engagement EngineTM, and how it helps companies maintain continual, relevant connections to their target audiences.

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network
Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP’s managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack —the Digital Engagement Engine™. XESP’s technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action —driving growth for client companies.

Thomas (Denny) Spruce
Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.
+1 833-991-0800
email us here

You just read:

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. Provides Infomercials Highlighting Their Digital Engagement Technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more