Webinar: Quarterly Reporting – January 16, 2024

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team for a webinar about quarterly state reporting requirements – attendance, truancy, behavior, and bullying. There are no changes to quarterly reporting since the fall webinar; this is a refresher webinar.  

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data Youtube Playlist a few days after the webinar.  Additional information about this webinar can be found on the webinars page of the Helpdesk Website or you also can find events on Maine DOE’s Events calendar.  

Quarter 2 Reporting Webinar: 

January 16th at 10:00 am 

Register here (registration required) 

 For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov  

