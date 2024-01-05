What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday. Harvard President Resigns

MAGIC MUSHROOMS AND DEPRESSION: UP NEXT ON "WHAT'S BUGGING ME" An Old Hippie Hallucinogen Holds Hope for Chronically Depressed Patients

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the new episode of "What's Bugging Me," the CEO of Cybin Inc. discusses the results of a small trial that treated chronically depressed patients with synthesized psilocybin based on the chief ingredient in "magic mushrooms."

Doug Drysdale joins host Dennis Kneale on Episode #59 of the podcast to tell of how 80% of the 48 patients in Cybin's latest trial found full remission of their depression symptoms after just one or two doses. This benefit has lasted for weeks afterward, so far.

Cybin creates a synthetic version of the psilocybin found in hallucinogenic mushrooms to better control dosing, Drysdale says.

A flurry of legally approved FDA trials are underway for new treatments based on the street drugs that millions of hippies took for pleasure in the 1960s, 1970s, and beyond, the CEO explains.

These include psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, ayhuasca (whose active chemical is akin to the street drug DMT), ketamine, and ecstasy or Molly (MDMA).

The company's stock trades under the symbol CYBN in the range of 40 cents a share on the NYSE American exchange for small-cap stocks. One of its largest holders is Point72 Ventures, owned by Steven A. Cohen, owner of the New York Mets.

The new episode #59 of "What's Bugging Me" is here on Ricochet: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/harvard-no-longer-gay/

And here it is on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000640582513

# # #