'What's Bugging Me': The Year of Accountability

Harvard President Resigns

Calling Out Hypocrisy and Fearmongering in Havard Firing

Let's call 'em out when the Emperor is standing before us, buck naked.”
— Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The theme of the new year 2024 already is clear: "This is the year of accountability," says Dennis Kneale, host of the podcast "What's Bugging Me."

"Let's call 'em out when the Emperor is standing before us, buck naked," says Kneale, a longtime journalist, author, crisis advisor, and now podcast host,

Episode #59 of the pod is up now on the Ricochet platform, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and other outlets. It delves into the controversial resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay.

Gay's ouster launched a storm of protests and allegations of racism against critics who called for her firing after her flawed appearance before a congressional committee. She resigned this week after conservative activist Chris Rufo and the Free Beacon unearthed up to 50 instances of alleged plagiarism in her academic papers.

But Kneale argues that any CEO, of any race, creed, or color, would have been fired after the same series of gaffes. And other voices agree.

The new episode features sound bites from Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican presidential candidate; Carol Swain, a professor whose work was cited among several dozen instances of plagiarism found in Gay's academic papers; and ex-ESPN host Sage Steele, who offers a blunt message to liberal activist Rev. Al Sharpton.

The new episode #59 of "What's Bugging Me" is here on Ricochet: https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/harvard-no-longer-gay/

And here it is on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934?i=1000640582513

