Delaware Forest Service Partners with Delaware Libraries to Promote Smokey Bear Reading Challenge

DOVER, Del. (January 3, 2024) – From January 1 through November 28, 2024, the United States Forest Service and state library systems across the country are celebrating Smokey’s 80th birthday by participating in the Smokey Bear Reading Challenge. The challenge is geared towards children ages 4 through 10, but all ages are welcome to join. The Smokey Bear Reading Challenge aims to engage youth in reading about wildfire prevention, forests, and natural resource careers while they explore their local environment. The challenge is designed to complement the 2024 National Summer Library Reading Program theme of “Adventure Begins at Your Library!” which will run from June through August.

“Delaware Libraries are excited to partner with the Delaware Forest Service and Smokey Bear to bring adventure and nature education to Delaware library users in 2024. Smokey Bear’s Reading Challenge means that Delaware’s children of all ages can learn about wildfire prevention, connect with nature, and have adventures at their library!” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian.

The Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is partnering with all 33 Delaware libraries to encourage children to take up the challenge. Each library will receive a package of forestry-themed books to add to their lending library, Smokey Bear signage, and prizes for those completing the challenge, to better help children and families connect with this iconic forest legend.

The Delaware Forest Service is coordinating a statewide Smokey Bear Library Tour in 2024 to promote the Reading Challenge and deliver programming on wildfire prevention and nature education to Delaware communities. During the tour, Smokey will be visiting local Delaware libraries. Ashley Melvin, the lead trainer/educator for the Delaware Forest Service, will provide educational opportunities for children using their traveling nature center. In addition, Smokey Bear will appear at community events throughout 2024, including the Delaware State Fair and holiday parades.

“We encourage families to spend time outdoors, and Delaware’s State Forests present ample opportunities to make meaningful connections with nature. Wherever your adventure takes you, Smokey’s timeless message reminds us that we all share the responsibility of keeping Delaware’s outdoor spaces safe from wildfire. Wildfire prevention and nature education are local initiatives, and a partnership with Delaware Libraries will continue to benefit Delawareans long after the Reading Challenge ends,” remarked Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd.

With the help of the Smokey Bear Reading Challenge, participants will have the opportunity to learn about topics, including:

Smokey Bear history

Campfire safety

Nature exploration

Careers in forestry and natural resources

Wildfire science

“Smokey Bear is a national icon, and the Delaware Forest Service is excited to help communities celebrate his 80th birthday. The timing is perfect as a statewide initiative exists to connect Delawareans to nature to increase environmental literacy,” said Ashley Melvin, DFS Trainer/Educator. “A big component of becoming environmentally literate is adopting environmentally responsible behaviors. Since 1944, Smokey Bear’s campaign has actively engaged the public to help prevent wildfires. I anticipate 2024 to be a very busy year for Smokey Bear!”

Families interested in participating in the Smokey Bear Reading Challenge should visit their local library. Visit lib.de.us/libraries for a list of Delaware Libraries. Visit the Delaware Forest Service’s Facebook page periodically for highlights and tips for earning badges. For information on requesting a Smokey Bear appearance, contact Ashley Melvin at ashley.melvin@delaware.gov. To learn more about the Communities in Nature Initiative, visit daeeonline.org.