Sex is still considered a taboo topic for open discussion, despite its prevalence in everyday conversations and media. People may discuss it casually or humorously in group settings or among friends, but it has not yet been fully embraced as a normalized topic from a medical perspective. The reality is that at least 81% of people have acknowledged experiencing sexual health disorders between the ages of 18 and 61.

Sexual health disorders can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, smoking, poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, and mental trauma. This is a serious concern that often leads to significant issues such as separation among couples, extramarital affairs, and family disputes.

According to Mr. Ravi Patel, Director of XYLIS Wellness LLP, "We have been in the healthcare segment for the last three decades and have come to understand that people are still passive and reserved when discussing sexual issues. It's a concern that needs to be addressed not only medically, but also mentally."

Overall, the topic of sexual health deserves a more open and empathetic approach, both in medical and societal contexts, in order to better address the significant impact it can have on individuals and relationships.

The societal perception of sexual health issues deeply impacts the individuals affected by them. We are committed to encouraging open dialogue, which is why we have launched a brand for sexual wellness called "Talk Freely." Our aim is to change people's mindset about sexual wellness by emphasizing that it is not solely related to performance issues. For example, conditions like erectile dysfunction should be perceived and addressed with the same openness as common ailments such as headaches, fevers, or infectious diseases. The impact of such conditions can profoundly affect a patient's self-esteem and sense of identity due to unmet sexual expectations from their partner. Criticism only worsens the situation, leading to long-lasting trauma for the individual.

Talk Freely is dedicated to addressing issues such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, low sexual desire, and overall sexual wellness. Many individuals are not aware of these issues, and out of desperation, they may resort to consuming medications without prescriptions or discontinue treatment without consulting a doctor.

We aim to provide reliable support from consultation to medication and periodic observation at a very nominal and affordable fee. Talkfreely.co has received a positive response, and we ensure that patient information remains anonymous to encourage open discussion and facilitate a healthy sexual life. It's important to note that sexual disorders are also increasingly affecting females. In the near future, Talkfreely will be launching an enhancement product range to further support individuals in addressing sexual wellness.