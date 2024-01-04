Procurement Solicitation Packages

Two specific provisions and clauses are copied below since they have been recently required as integral parts of all RFQs.

1. Risk Analysis Management (RAM) Vetting

Offers that fall within our competitive range require additional processing for companies wishing to do business with the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

This extra risk analysis vetting is performed on key contractor personnel; including host country, third country, U.S. citizens, and Legal Permanent Residents of the United States. The vetting process applies to all contracts, purchase orders, delivery orders, Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs), and BPA calls.

A request for information will be emailed to offerors in the competitive range or selected vendors, and all interested vendors must provide all information requested in the form DS-4184, Risk Analysis Information. Vendors are required to submit the requested data required for vetting via a secure online portal linking them to the Risk Analysis Management (RAM) office; access to the Portal and instructions for creating an account will be provided to the vendor by email.

Successful passing of vetting is one condition of receiving award. Other factors are price reasonableness and technical acceptability. Each vendor should submit the requested data via the secure online RAM portal within 3-5 days after being contacted. Vendors who do not provide the information will not be considered for contract awards.

2. Excise tax imposed on all payments made under specific U.S. Government contracts

For all contracts awarded by the U.S. Government after June 5, 2020 that exceed $250,000, Section 5000C of the Internal Revenue Code requires a 2% excise tax be imposed on all payments associated with that contract.

Section 5000C will not be applied if the payment is made to a foreign person entitled to relief from the tax imposed under section 5000C pursuant to an international agreement with the United States, including relief pursuant to a nondiscrimination provision of a qualified income tax treaty when the foreign person is entitled to the benefit of that provision.

For all offers that exceed $250,000, the offeror must submit Internal Revenue Service form W-14 that requests exemption as noted in the preceding paragraph. If approved, the excise tax will not be imposed under the contract.

3. NDAA Section 889 restrictions on specific telecommunications equipment

Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act prohibits the federal government, government contractors, and grant and loan recipients from procuring or using certain “covered telecommunication equipment or services” that are produced by Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua and their subsidiaries as a “substantial or essential component of any system, or as critical technology as part of any system.”

All potential or current contractors with the U.S. Government must review their direct and indirect usage of equipment manufactured by or provided by the above-mentioned companies and/or their subsidiaries. The U.S. Government will require a certification by the Contractor that affirms this. Click here to open the Embassy Letter with FAR Clauses to be completed and returned to the Embassy.

In cases where this certification is not possible – either because the contractor does use these companies and/or equipment, or the contractor cannot reliably determine this with confidence – the U.S. Government will seek a contract-specific waiver covering a specified period of time not to exceed one year.

To assist with questions or clarifications about specific contract opportunities, the Embassy Procurement and Contracting Section, may be reached through local telephone 051-201-4000 or via e-mail at Islamabad_GSO_Procurement@state.gov. Please note that this email address is for contracting and procurement inquiries only. Questions related to visas or other issues will not receive a reply.