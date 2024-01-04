Manchin Celebrates New LG NOVA Appalachian Innovation Corridor Coming to West Virginia

January 03, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended and spoke at an event to celebrate the new LG NOVA Appalachian Innovation Corridor coming to West Virginia. The project will involve a $700 million investment over 5 years and will create approximately 275 new jobs.

“It was great to be in Charleston today to celebrate the new Appalachian Innovation Corridor coming to our great state,” Senator Manchin said. “From our hardworking people to the surging expansion of industries like manufacturing, energy, tourism and aerospace, West Virginia has all the right ingredients to build a stronger economy and that’s exactly why LG made the right choice to invest in the Mountain State. I have always been committed to fostering a business environment that promotes innovation and spurs economic development for generations to come, and I look forward to working with the LG team and their partners to ensure their success in West Virginia.”

Senator Manchin was joined by members of LG’s leadership team, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, Marshall University President Brad Smith and several West Virginia officials, including Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Governor Jim Justice, Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair and Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael.

To view photos, please click here.