Automotive Fuse Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 8, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive fuse market size is predicted to reach $23.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the automotive fuse market is due to the growing need for electronic components in the automobile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive fuse market share. Major players in the automotive fuse market include Eaton Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., Mersen S.A., SCHURTER Inc., SIBA, Sensata Technologies, Carling Technologies Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc.

Automotive Fuse Market Segments

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle
By Fuse Type: Blade, Glass Tube, Semiconductor, Other Types
By Voltage: 12 and 24 V, 24–48 V, 49–150 V, 151–300 V, >300 V
By Application: Auxiliary Fuse, Charge Inlet Fuse, Battery Fuse, Engine Fuse, Other Applications
By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
By Geography: The global automotive fuse market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automotive fuse is defined as an electrical component used in automobiles that protects other components, electronics, and cables from damage caused by excessive current flow. All fuses have a rating which refers to the maximum amount of amperage/voltage that the fuse can handle before it fails.

The main types of the automotive fuse by fuse type include blade, glass tube, semiconductor, and others. Blade fuses are used in cars built today while fuses have a plastic body with two metal prongs. Glass tubes are used in an assortment of vehicles and accessory applications. Semiconductor fuses are used in limiting current. By voltage, automotive fuses are segmented into 12 and 24V, 24-48V, 49-150V, 151-300V, and >300V. By application, automotive fuses are segmented into auxiliary fuse, charge inlet fuse, battery fuse, and engine fuse. Automotive fuses are mainly used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles and sold through OEM and aftermarket sales channels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Fuse Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Fuse Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Fuse Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Fuse Market Size And Growth
27. Automotive Fuse Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Fuse Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

