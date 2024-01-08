Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive HVAC Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive hvac market size is predicted to reach $77.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the automotive hvac market is due to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive hvac market share. Major players in the automotive hvac market include Denso Manufacturing Tennessee Inc., Air International Thermal Systems, Valeo Thermal Systems, Hanon Climate Control Corp.

Automotive HVAC Market Segments

By Component: Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver/Drier, Expansion Device

By Technology: Manual, Automatic

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Geography: The global automotive hvac market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive HVAC refers to the technology for indoor and automotive ambient comfort, which is known as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). The three subsystems, such as heating, cooling, and air conditioning, work together to ensure that users are provided with clean air through ventilation. It also regulates the temperature of the air, inspects the moisture content of the air, and removes excess humidity from the circulating air. It is used to regulate the temperature and climate of the vehicle.

The main components of automotive HVAC are the evaporator, compressor, condenser, receiver or drier, and expansion device. An evaporator is a device that ensures the refrigerant evaporates, thus changing its state from a liquid to a gaseous form. The technologies include manual and automatic. The various types of vehicles include passenger cars, commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive HVAC Market Characteristics

3. Automotive HVAC Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive HVAC Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive HVAC Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive HVAC Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive HVAC Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

