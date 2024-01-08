Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The automotive axle and propeller shaft market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive axle and propeller shaft market size is predicted to reach $41.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the automotive axle and propeller shaft market is due to the increase in demand for comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive axle and propeller shaft market share. Major players in the automotive axle and propeller shaft market include Dana Holding Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Gelenkwellen-Service GmbH, GKN-Walterscheid GmbH, Hyundai Wia Corporation.

Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Segments

• By Type: Single Piece, Multi Piece

• By Propeller Shaft Type: Front Propeller, Inter-Axle, Rear Propeller

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Material: Alloy, Carbon Fiber

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global automotive axle and propeller shaft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7469&type=smp

An automotive axle is a rod or a shaft that rotates the wheels and supports the vehicle's entire weight, whereas propeller shafts are a component of an axle system that helps to transmit torque between the transmissions. The automotive axle and propeller shaft are used to transmit and provide torque and rotation to the wheels of the vehicle.

The main types of automotive axles and propeller shafts are single-piece and multi-piece. A single piece refers to an arrangement with two universal joints that increase the strength and efficiency of the shaft. The types of propeller shafts are front propeller, inter-axle, and rear propeller. The types of vehicles covered are passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles made with materials such as alloys and carbon fiber sold by original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket.

Read More On The Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-axle-and-propeller-shaft-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

