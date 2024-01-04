Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on discontinuation of senior high school program in State and Local Universities and Colleges

January 4, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DISCONTINUATION OF SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM IN STATE AND LOCAL UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES

I urge both the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure a seamless transition for the affected learners and teachers, particularly the 17,700 Grade 11 learners who may need to change schools. To prevent any disruption in learners' education, DepEd should proactively explore options such as admitting these learners in public schools or facilitating their transfer to the private sector where they can benefit from the voucher program.

It is also crucial that the DepEd, CHED, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) assist the teaching and non-teaching personnel who are at risk of losing their jobs. These teachers and non-teaching personnel helped our schools during the K-12 transition period, which started from School Year 2016-2017. We need to ensure that they will keep their jobs once SUCs and LUCs stop offering senior high school.

