PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release

August 4, 2025 Cayetano: CNU's All-Online Policy Betrays Students, Defies Academic Responsibility Senator Pia S. Cayetano today slammed Cebu Normal University (CNU) for its sudden decision to move all classes under its Main Campus to fully online learning, saying the policy illustrates a failure in academic leadership. "For a university of CNU's stature, announcing a complete shift to online learning just before classes begin is unacceptable. This is tantamount to abandoning your students," the senator asserted. A staunch advocate of quality education and a long-time supporter of state universities and colleges (SUCs), Cayetano clarified that she understands the role of online tools in modern education. "A few hours of online instruction, in accordance with CHED guidelines, may be reasonable. But to announce that all classes will be online? That is a disservice to the students," she stressed. She further pointed to research from Cebu Technological University, highlighting that many students continue to struggle with poor connectivity, digital illiteracy, and the mental and physical health impacts of online-only learning. Cayetano also cited UNESCO's International Commission on the Futures of Education report?, which emphasized that schools must remain secure, inclusive places where students and educators can engage in sustained, face-to-face interaction - experiences that cannot be fully replicated in home-based or virtual learning environments. The senator added, "It is deeply concerning that these actions were undertaken without the necessary board approval and without consultation with students, parents, and other key stakeholders. This raises serious questions about the judgment and accountability of CNU President Daniel Ariaso, Sr. I call on CHED to immediately initiate a formal investigation into this matter. On my part, I will file a Senate resolution to ensure that this issue is thoroughly examined and that proper governance in our academic institutions is upheld."

Legal Disclaimer:

