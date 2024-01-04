Submit Release
CGTN's 'Tunes from Two Cities' presents the music of New York

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. With the launch of "Tunes from Two Cities," CGTN follows young musicians on their journey to capture the essence of the two countries' most dynamic metropolises. Jazz pianist and composer A Bu depicts New York as a rapidly changing, inclusive and romantic city. The music's rhythmic changes offer a glimpse of downtown Manhattan, where skyscrapers stack up in the bustling urban landscape, immersing the audience in the jazzy charm of the city that never sleeps.

"Tunes from Two Cities" is a CGTN television program that invites you to embark on a musical tour aloft the rhythm of some specially concocted tunes. In this episode, famous Chinese pianist Tian Jiaxin, also a global Steinway artist, and jazz pianist and composer A Bu, the first Chinese winner of the prestigious Montreux Jazz Solo Piano Competition, started their musical journeys in Shanghai and New York, respectively. They explored and created music dedicated to these two metropolitan hubs.

Tunes from Two Cities
CGTN
kong.wei@cgtn.com

