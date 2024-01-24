Artist Chad Future Uplifts Fans - Spreading Positivity Across Continents "Like That"

Chad Future, International singer, rapper, and music producer Chad Future, International singer, rapper, and music producer Chad Future, International singer, rapper, and music producer Chad Future, International singer, rapper, and music producer Chad Future - "Like That"

I really wanted to put something positive and uplifting into the world... I personally feel like a lot of music lately is dark and negative, so the world could use more bright and upbeat content.” — Chad Future, International singer, rapper, music producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since debuting in 2012, American K-Pop artist Chad Future has continued to experiment and blur the boundaries of K-Pop. Fusing a colorful palette of different styles, cultures, and inspirations effortlessly into a sound uniquely reflecting his own style. “Like That” marks his latest creation, a bright uplifting song with elements of vibrant hip-hop cleverly fused with melodic Y2K pop hooks. Co-written by Multi-Platinum K-Pop hitmaker SQVARE, who has penned over 200 #1 songs worldwide, including chart topping songs for NCT, EXO, TWICE, Enhypen, and many more. Seamlessly Incorporating both Korean and English lyrics across a bouncing energetic trap beat, the result is a song that’s uniquely refreshing and surprisingly feel good.

The track "Like That" actually has two different versions, a Korean version and English version. When asked about how the song came about, and which is his his favorite version, Chad responded, "I've been studying Korean for about a decade now, and love to incorporate both languages into my music. Funny enough, I like the Korean version better than the English version because of how some of the words and lyrics flow. The song organically came about when I heard the beat. The Producer of the song (ADR) sent me about 10 different instrumentals and this one instantly grabbed me. I was in the studio with one of my best friends (who also happens to have written over 200 #1 songs) and we wrote the chorus first, in about five minutes. Then for the verses, I was thinking about a very specific situation when I met someone and had a 'love at first sight' moment. I'm not gonna name names, because the person is a pretty well known celebrity. When I was writing, I just channeled all those feelings into the lyrics and it was a solid creative well to tap into."

"When writing lyrics, it really helps me to have some type of personal experience to harvest and pull from. The lyrics and song itself are a bit more "sweet" or "cute" then I am in real life, but I really wanted to put something positive and uplifting into the world. Even if it's a little bit of a "fantasy" situation (both the song and video), it's overall a very "feel good" type of track and I hope it will make people happy. I personally feel like a lot of music lately is dark and negative, so the world could use more bright and upbeat content." Chad Future

The visual was co-directed and edited by Chad Future and produced by his production company, Vendetta Studios. The team filmed everything in a single day in Los Angeles, and had to do each take twice: once for the Korean version of the song, and once for the English version of the song. "The main girl or love interest is a half Korean model named Lindsay Rienstra, we met for the first time on the music video set. It was a little awkward at first because we had never met in real life, and instantly we had to pretend to be dating. We ended up getting along really well and had good chemistry together. The kiss scene at the end of the video was not planned, it happened more spur of the moment. That scene is probably my favorite part of the video because it captures a real first kiss moment between two people, and you can't fake that." - Chad Future

The release and success of "Like That" has created a buzz of positivity across continents, being featured in incredible outlets such as Rolling Stone, Korea as well as in Allkpop, Lyrical Odyssey, Skope Magazine, Ulzza, Kpoppie, Hip Hop Eargasm, Digi Indie, and ExtraVAFrench. Viewers can watch the new official video on Chad's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@ChadFuture. Additionally, the video can be seen on Sidewalks Entertainment TV, the Otel Music Videos Channel (Roku), ROCK TV Mix Channel (Roku), The Music Network (Roku, Apple TV), and My Music Video Channel / Saorsa TV Network (Roku, Amazon Fire) in the US and the UK.

ABOUT CHAD FUTURE:

Chad Future is a chart-topping singer, rapper, and music producer, with an impressive career spanning multiple genres and over 600 Million views. Best known for his music in the ever-changing K-Pop industry, Chad has received recognition globally for his song and video collaborations together with some of Korea’s biggest idols.

Born David Lehre in Detroit, Michigan, he was immersed in the Motor City’s rich cultural heritage and musical inspirations from a young age. Growing up surrounded by the sounds of Motown Soul, Detroit Techno, and witnessing the explosion of local artists like Eminem during the early 2000s, Lehre felt a powerful creative spark that fueled his pursuit of the arts and entertainment.

Chad Future officially debuted as an American K-Pop solo artist in 2012 with his bilingual single “Hello”, featuring both Korean and English languages. He quickly amassed a large following by posting his English remixes of popular K-Pop songs, as well as collaborating with popular Korean artists and producers on his original music. He has released several albums, which are widely regarded as the first American K-Pop crossover projects, and featured in Rolling Stone, GQ, Billboard, Esquire, and many more.

In addition to being an accomplished filmmaker, He has been modeling, acting, and hosting for most of his life, from starring in major Hollywood feature films, to hosting shows for MTV and the American Music Awards red carpet broadcast for ABC.

