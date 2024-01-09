The Creachies Release New Music Video "Get Atomic"

The Creachies, punky, guitar-forward synth pop band The Creachies, punky, guitar-forward synth pop band The Creachies, punky, guitar-forward synth pop band "Get Atomic" - The Creachies, cover art

The Creachies Announce Release of Official Music Video "Get Atomic"

A Creachie show is exactly like if you had a jar full of fireflies ... lit up all at once. And then when the show ended a firefly rode home on the shoulders of each of your guests.” — David Fair of Half Japanese, American Punk Rock band

MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, The Creachies received an email from friends at Atomic Books in Baltimore, MD letting them know how much they enjoyed their single 'Chopping Mall'. They went on to ask if they would be interested in creating an original song for them. "Atomic Books is our favorite place in Baltimore so we responded with “Yes! We’ll make you two songs! And a video! What else do you want?” Everyone was in agreement that these should not be jingles or advertisements, but fully realized songs, able to be enjoyed remote from their connection to Atomic Books. The Creachies are proud to announce the release of their new track and official music video,"Get Atomic".

When asked about their new release, "Put simply, the song Get Atomic is about being fed up with the life you’re being pushed into, and finding that thing, or place, or person that allows you to escape, open your eyes, make your own choices, become a superhero, fly to other planets, think critically, get out of bed, and many other wild things you hadn’t believed possible. It might be found in a book, in a song, in a painting, in a friend, it could be hiding anywhere and it’s amazing when you find it."

About the new visual, "With the help of our incredibly talented animating friend Grace Boyle, we created the video for "Get Atomic" in our basement with a budget of 6 dollars for an extra large tub of mayonnaise. We took visual cues from movies like Barbarella and Flash Gordon, retro-futuristic art, Jim Henson, vintage animation, and more, running it all through heavy filters of fun and camp."

The official music video "Get Atomic" has just been accepted to MTV, as well as Peer Tracks Immersive Programming, RX Music and the WEMIX European Music video Pool. "Get Atomic" can be viewed at The Creachies YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@thecreachies2403. The new music video is also available at: Otel Music Videos (ROKU), Rock TV Mix (ROKU), The Music Network (ROKU, Apple TV), My Music Video Channel -Saorsa TV Network (ROKU), Okay TV - Germany, The Chubb Show - SC (ROKU, Amazon Fire, App) and Whatz Going On - WGO (Apple TV).

The Creachies are what happens when married couple Brandy and David mash their brains together and capture the result in audio and/ or visual form. All of their anxieties, fears, joys, loves, and hopes unite into a postmodern candy bag of art pop, new wave, rockabilly, power pop, garage punk, outsider music, b-movie soundtracks, and bubblegum pop through the decades from the Archies to Britney Spears. Not just purveyors of sound, their homemade visuals nod to favorites like the Muppets, the Mighty Boosh, Terry Gilliam, Barbarella, and more.

Joined by Rob Steward of the Pietasters on drums and their synth playing robot friend Ro-Man Extension XJ-3 when performing live, the Creachies have played shows all over the Mid-Atlantic; from Hampdenfest and Shakemore, to the Ottobar and the 9:30 club. All sounds and visuals are lovingly crafted in their basement studio with mixing and mastering help from some brilliant friends in the DC area.

On deck for 2024, the Creachies will be providing the soundtrack to a new movie by Chad Em and David Fair (of Half Japanese), continuing work on a mini-comic explaining the origins of “creachies”, firming up show dates for the DC Metro area this coming Spring, all while churning out weird, genre-defying mega-hit after mega-hit.

Stay up on all the latest music and news with The Creachies via Bandcamp: https://thecreachies.bandcamp.com, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecreachies, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecreachies, and Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecreachies.

"We hope you enjoy it, and that you too are able to GET ATOMIC! We believe in you!" – The Creachies.

The Creachies – “Get Atomic” – Official Music Video