Secretary of State Tre Hargett Names Doug Kufner as New Communications Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Doug Kufner as the new communications director in the Secretary of State's office. A 2002 graduate of Xavier University, Kufner joins Secretary Hargett’s office after seven years in communications roles with the Tennessee House Republican Caucus, including the previous four years as communications director for Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

“We are excited to have Doug join our office as our new communications director,” said Secretary Hargett. “Doug has extensive experience working with members of the local, statewide, and national media. His legislative background and established relationships with Tennessee General Assembly members will strengthen our communications efforts and help our team continue to fulfill its mission to the taxpayers of Tennessee."

As Communications Director, Kufner will lead communications efforts, serve as Secretary Hargett's and the department’s primary spokesperson, as well as executing a strategy for Tennesseans to be better aware of the services offered by the Department of State.

“I am incredibly honored to join Secretary Hargett’s team as communications director,” said Kufner. “This is an exciting, new opportunity for me and my family. I will always appreciate Speaker Sexton, House leadership, and our members for allowing me to serve them over the last seven years, and I look forward to strengthening those relationships in this new role."

Before joining the General Assembly, Kufner worked in television broadcasting for 13 years, reporting and anchoring in the region. He and his family reside in Fairview, Tenn.