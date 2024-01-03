Police arrest a 17-year-old girl for burning down a dwelling house in Western Province

A 17-year-old girl was arrested for burning down a dwelling house at Sabana village, Rarumana in Western Province on 23 December 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Superintendent Mathis Lenialu says, “The motive behind the burning incident is on family issue.”

PPC Lenialu says, “The suspect has been charged for arson contrary to section 319 of the penal code and released on cash bail condition.

Chief Superintendent Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “The suspect will appear before the Gizo Magistrates’ Court on 26 February 2024.

“Investigation into the arson incident is still ongoing and I ask the good people of Rarumana to help investigators with information,” says Mr. Lenialu.

//End//