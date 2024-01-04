Mendelson Consulting Earns Recognition as Bob Scott's VAR Star for 2023

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting, a leader in consultative financial services, is thrilled to announce its selection as a member of Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2023. This award recognizes the firm's outstanding achievements and contributions to the mid-market financial software industry.

Bob Scott's VAR Stars is an exclusive group chosen for their exceptional growth, recognition, industry leadership, and innovation. This honor distinguishes itself from others because the selection process emphasizes factors beyond revenue, showcasing a diverse range of firms representing various sizes and software publishers.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Bob Scott's VAR Star for 2023," said Mario Nowogrodzki, CEO of Mendelson Consulting. "It’s a great start to 2024. This acknowledgment reflects our team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous contributions to the advancement of financial software solutions."

Mendelson Consulting has consistently demonstrated its expertise in providing cutting-edge financial consulting services and more. The firm's selection as a VAR Star underscores its dedication to delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and excellence for its clients.

Bob Scott, a respected figure in the mid-market financial software community, has been a source of insightful information for over 30 years. His expertise and dedication to highlighting industry achievements make this recognition especially meaningful.

As a VAR Star, Mendelson Consulting reaffirms its position as a trusted advisor, offering innovative approaches and deep industry knowledge to assist businesses in achieving their objectives. The firm looks forward to continuing its commitment to excellence and making significant contributions to the evolving landscape of financial software solutions.

For more information about Mendelson Consulting and its comprehensive financial consulting services, please visit www.mendelsonconsulting.com

Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems. Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller, and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more.

