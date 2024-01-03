Trooper-Involved Collision on Interstate 10 in Phoenix

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 5:38 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) motorcycle trooper was involved in a two-vehicle, serious injury collision on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 142, between 35th Avenue and 43rd Avenue in Phoenix.



Before the collision, the trooper was on patrol on westbound I-10 in an on-duty status. As the trooper transitioned into an adjacent traffic lane, traffic ahead significantly slowed. The trooper was unable to avoid colliding with a vehicle and was thrown from the motorcycle onto the travel lanes.

The trooper did not lose consciousness and was able to put out the collision traffic over AZDPS radio himself, requesting assistance. Once other emergency personnel arrived on scene, the Phoenix Fire Department transported the trooper in critical but stable condition to Banner University Trauma Center. The trooper was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries but is now recovering and in good spirits.

As with any trooper-involved vehicle collision, a thorough review of the incident will occur. The collision is being investigated by the AZDPS Vehicular Crimes Unit and an administrative review of the incident regarding policy, procedure, training, and equipment will also occur.

The AZDPS would like to thank the members of the Phoenix Fire Department, the Banner University Trauma Center, and the public who provided the highest caliber of treatment and support to our injured trooper. AZDPS would also like to thank ADOT, who assisted with lane closures at the investigation scene.