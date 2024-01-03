Day of Action 2024 - Participant Information

Thank you for signing up for the Day of Action! This page provides information and materials so participants can prepare for their trip and for their meetings. It will be updated as more details become available.



Important dates:

February 29th: End of early registration discounts

End of early registration discounts April 28th: Afternoon training session (participation required).

Afternoon training session (participation required). April 29th: Congressional meetings (schedules will vary).

Tentative Schedule:

Sunday, April 28th: 1pm - 5pm: In-person training 5pm - 8pm: Casual dinner and member gathering, location TBD



Monday, April 29th: 9am - 5pm: Congressional meetings, schedules vary 5pm - 8pm: Post-event meetup



Required Prep for the Training Session on April 28th:



Optional "Deep Prep" Resources

Deep prep resources provide additional detail that some participants may find helpful and illuminating. These are optional but obviously recommended!

Questions?

Please email any questions to [email protected].

