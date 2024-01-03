Submit Release
Hilo Airport Runway Work Scheduled Jan. 9

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of nighttime runway work at the Hilo International Airport (ITO).

On Jan. 9, ITO’s runway 8/26 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving repair work. Additional closure of the runway may be needed on Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., if the work is not finished on the first night. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and reduce the project duration to the extent possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure the safety for all aircraft operations.

