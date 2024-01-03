FWC conducting technical assistance sessions for interested boating access grant program applicants

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering technical assistance to potential applicants interested in the Florida Boating Improvement Program and the Boating Infrastructure Grant Program.

The FWC works to improve boating access by evaluating potential sites for new boating access facilities and those in need of renovation or expansion; funding construction and renovation of boating access facilities; and administering grants programs for boating access and boating-related activities.

The FWC will host four online technical assistance sessions for potential applicants interested in the Florida Boating Improvement Program and the Boating Infrastructure Grant Program in January. Applicants already familiar with the programs should still attend a technical assistance session to learn about recent guideline changes.

FBIP provides funding through competitive grants for boating access projects and other boating-related activities benefiting motorized vessels in Florida. Eligible program participants include county governments, municipalities and other governmental entities of the state of Florida.

BIGP provides funding through competitive grants for tie-up facilities for transient recreational boats 26 feet or longer. The program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Eligible participants include local governments, Native American tribes, Port districts, nonprofit organizations, private organizations, state agencies and some special purpose districts, if legally authorized to acquire and develop public outdoor recreation facilities.

The FBIP application period will open on January 19 and close March 20, 2024. The BIGP application period will open April 1 and close July 1, 2024.

Interested parties can visit the Boating Grants Programs website to attend one of the following sessions via Microsoft Teams:

Monday, Jan. 8, 10–11 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10–11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 10–11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 10–11 a.m.

For more information, email the Boating and Waterways Section at FBIP@MyFWC.com or call 850-488-5600.