LABUSA Introduces IT and Cybersecurity Training

LABUSA launches new IT & Cybersecurity training for remote workforce targeting global offshore and outsourcing professionals and the companies that hire them.

UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The offshore outsourcing market is growing, and organizations are embracing the remote working concept. Also, the world of work is changing and becoming more driven by technology. Today’s workforce is looking for opportunities to upskill and become more employable. Companies are looking for capacity building. The LABUSA training services address the needs of the current trends.

The LABUSA training services offer instructor-led and self-paced training covering seven domains; 1) Remote Working, 2) Professional Certification, 3) Cybersecurity, 4) Core, 5) Infrastructure, 6) Data Management, and 7) Custom training designed from user guides and company procedure documentation.

LABUSA has 19 courses that users can schedule for live online virtual learning starting in early 2024 or purchase self-paced training material with access to the e-learning practice lab now. The IT and Cybersecurity content is provided by CompTIA, whose base of certified information technology professionals spans 232 countries worldwide. The remote work training is provided by LABUSA’s network of global offshore and outsourcing professionals with 20+ years of experience in remote work environments. The courses include;

Remote work training

• GOOPro Digital (Building Digital Literacy)

• GOOPro Core (Growth mindset and cognitive skill development)

• GOOPro Max (Enhancing the interpersonal abilities)

• GOOPro Forte (Defining your personal brand)

Professional

• CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ (networking, security, and operating systems)

• CompTIA Project+ (manage project life cycle)

Cybersecurity

• CompTIA CySA+ (cybersecurity analysis)

• CompTIA PenTest+ (Penetration Testing)

• CompTIA CASP+ (CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner)

Core

• CompTIA ITF+ (IT Fundamentals)

• CompTIA A+ Core 1 (install and configure end-user devices and software)

• CompTIA A+ Core 2 (perform basic cybersecurity mitigations)

• CompTIA Network+ (deploy, secure, and troubleshoot enterprise networks)

• CompTIA Security+ (assess the security posture of an enterprise environment)

Infrastructure

• CompTIA Cloud+ (design, deploy cloud services and solutions)

• CompTIA Server+ (implement proper server hardening and security controls)

• CompTIA Linux+ (configure, manage, operate, and troubleshoot Linux)

Data Management

• CompTIA Data+ (basic statistical methods, and analyzing complex data sets)

• CompTIA DataSys+ (understand the fundamentals of data systems)

Through LABUSA custom training development, clients can convert user manuals, policies, and procedures into interactive learning modules. Training can be delivered through an instructor-led virtual online classroom or an on-demand self-paced e-learning tool. Training schedules and to access self-paced training material at https://labusa.com/goopro-training-options.

The following training templates for industry security best practices are available.

• Access Control

• Awareness & Training

• Audit & Accountability

• Security Assessment

• Configuration Management

• Contingency Planning

• Identification & Authentication

• Incident Response

• Maintenance

• Media Protection

“Hiring trends suggest that a tech-savvy workforce is in high demand. Organizations build capacity, improve productivity, and protect their computing environment by adding IT and Cybersecurity training programs.” said Martin Laster, President of LABUSA.

LABUSA can customize training programs and offer discounts to groups of 10 or more learners. Give us a call to design an IT and cybersecurity training program for you.

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA) is a managed service provider that enables organizations to build a robust digital business model. We provide managed services through an open hybrid cloud strategy integrating public, private, and on-premises computing systems with intelligent edge devices. Our solution extends the information technology environment's efficiency, security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Federal, state, and local governments trust LABUSA to provide cloud-based solutions to reduce costs and manage risk.

For more information, contact LABUSA at 281-393-8003, email PRinfo@labusa.com, or visit labusa.com.