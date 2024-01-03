DLE News Release: Threat at State Capitol
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
JORDAN LOWE
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 3, 2024
Threat at State Capitol
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) confirmed a bomb threat was emailed to certain members of the Senate relating to explosives being placed at the Hawai’i State Capitol Building. The Sheriffs Division was contacted at about 6:40 a.m. HST today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Hawai’i State Capitol was evacuated and the building was searched by deputies along with its Special Operations explosive detection K-9 units.
No explosives device or material was found. The Capitol was reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m. upon the completion of the search.
Similar threats have been sent to multiple State Capitol buildings across the country.
The matter has been referred to the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigation Division and its Office of Homeland Security. DLE also made notification to its federal partners.
Media Contact:
Wayne Ibarra
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
Email: [email protected]