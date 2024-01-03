DLE News Release: Threat at State Capitol

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 3, 2024

Threat at State Capitol

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) confirmed a bomb threat was emailed to certain members of the Senate relating to explosives being placed at the Hawai’i State Capitol Building. The Sheriffs Division was contacted at about 6:40 a.m. HST today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Hawai’i State Capitol was evacuated and the building was searched by deputies along with its Special Operations explosive detection K-9 units.

No explosives device or material was found. The Capitol was reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m. upon the completion of the search.

Similar threats have been sent to multiple State Capitol buildings across the country.

The matter has been referred to the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigation Division and its Office of Homeland Security. DLE also made notification to its federal partners.

