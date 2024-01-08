Accratech Offers Consistent Electric Power Essential for Critical Implementation of IoT and Virtual Reality
Critical implementation of remote robotics for surgical procedures, engineering, and management requires continuous uninterrupted clean electric power.NECEDAH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world it is not unusual for a person with the capacity to perform a critical function from a remote location using the internet and robotics which is essentially virtual reality. If performance such as this is being applied to medical surgery and a loss of electric power or dirty power comes into play the procedure would be shut down at a potentially critical juncture. A generator does not have a seamless break in power and most UPS units do not provide for conditioned electric power filtering out noise and /or EMI - RFI interference thus allowing for the compromising of the procedure. With extremely critical applications this cannot be allowed to happen therefore the need for quality electric backup power.
These advancements in technology have only in the past decade or so begin providing these advantageous extreme positive opportunities by combining the real and digital worlds thus advancing opportunities for the benefit of mankind. These advantageous benefits however at the same time can be negatively impacted by electrical infractions with resulting misfortune unless we are proactively prepared for the possibility of the potential electrical problems by implementing the tools available for preventing the occurrence of bad electric power obtained from the power grid or generator. With a Linear/1 UPS in the system there is backup time of 10 minutes or more depending on the load and the size of the UPS.
Also available are additional battery cabinets allowing for considerable additional backup time, the Linear/1 UPS provides excellent power conditioning capabilities that will filter out the spikes, power sags, EMI/RFI interferences making the power conditioning aspect an extremely positive advantage when a quality outcome is of the utmost importance.
Your customer whether a laymen or medical patient expects a quality outcome which is enhanced by having a UPS with power conditioning capabilities as the best possible scenario for this application. The Linear/1 UPS will provide the assurance by properly supporting the internet of things, virtual reality, as well as robotics whether these disciplines are operated within the realm of your facility or remotely in a facility a hundred or even thousands of miles away.
accratech has been manufacturing the Linear/1 UPS for more than twenty years thus honing the quality of the Linear/1 UPS with it's 60601-1 certification. accratechs Linear/1 UPS is certified UL and cUL 60601-1 for medical application safe to operate near patient and medical worker vicinity. It is stated that the accratech Linear/1 UPS is certified which means tested and certified not just simply manufactured to 60601-1 specifications anyone can make a statement without qualification accratech makes the statement backed-up with the certification. The Linear/1 is a safe, isolated, UPS and power conditioning UPS manufactured for applications in the medical arena as well as for use in any application that requires top of the line quality.
