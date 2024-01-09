Top California Accounting and Advisory Firm Duffy Kruspodin Merges in MAK Financial’s CAS and Tax Practices

Duffy Kruspodin continues its growth

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin (DK), a leading full-service accounting and advisory firm based in California, announced that effective January 1, 2024, DK merged in the CAS (client advisory services) and tax practices of San Diego based MAK Financial. These practice divisions will continue to operate under DK, with shared values, brand, and vision.

MAK Financial began its professional practice over 8 years ago and its rapid growth has been primarily internal, stemming from the referrals of their client base and those of other professionals. The firm is recognized for their deep local connections, trusted partnerships, and innovative approach to providing exceptional client service.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming the MAK Financial team,” said DK’s Partner in Charge, San Diego Josh Bodenstadt. “They are an incredibly talented group of people who share our passion for superior client service and our continuous drive towards excellence.”

“Having MAK Financial join DK has created so much excitement for both firms” shared DK Partners Derek Hess and Livia Benjamin who were instrumental in bringing the two firms together. “We know that MAK Financial has similar values and can help us support our current clients with expanded resources while understanding the unique needs of the market. We will also be able to provide a wider array of services and expertise to MAK’s client base. “

The merger with MAK Financial’s divisions aligns with DK’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering growth, and enhancing its presence in California. It also enhances the firm’s ability to service its clients’ growing needs and strengthens its existing specializations in business management, real estate, restaurant, medical, and professional services.

The MAK Financial team will relocate to DK’s existing San Diego office located at:

4255 Executive Square #900

La Jolla, CA 92037

858-642-5050



About Duffy Kruspodin

Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax.