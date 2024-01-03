NH Schoolyard Action Grant Applications Are Due by January 26

CONTACT:

Lindsay Webb, NH Fish and Game: (603) 271-0458

Ted Kendziora, US Fish and Wildlife Service: (603) 227-6412

January 3, 2024

Concord, NH – There is still time to have wildlife be part of your educational plans for 2024. The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action is now accepting grant applications from educational organizations with students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 to help fund nature-based learning projects. Schoolyard Action Grant applications are being accepted now through January 26, 2024. Grants of $1,000 up to $5,000 will be awarded to a limited number of applicants. For more information and a grant application, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/education/schoolyard-habitat-grants.

These grants are ideal for educators with a concept for a project that involves students enhancing their schoolyard for wildlife habitat, connecting students with the outdoors, and integrating nature into learning that aligns with curricula. Students of all grade levels benefit from learning outdoors. Some examples of projects in the past include the establishment of pollinator gardens, creation of outdoor learning areas, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat. Other types of projects eligible for support include trail or pond creation, citizen science activities, and bird feeding or watering stations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s New England Field Office, New Hampshire Project Learning Tree, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Audubon have collaborated to support Granite State educators through the New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants. This partnership was created to make it easier for educators to apply for a grant to develop a student-focused project that enhances their schoolyards in support of nature-based learning. Since 2016, the Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant Partnership has supported habitat improvement and curriculum connections at educational institutions throughout New Hampshire, distributing over $35,000 in grant awards.

Projects or items not eligible for funding include vegetable gardens, staff time, field trips, school grounds landscaping, or purchase of educational supplies unless they are directly related to an approved project. Both student and community involvement in planning and on-site work is strongly encouraged. Professional consultation is available for project planning. The Partnership team will be available throughout the process to help schools implement their projects.

New this year, the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool, developed by the U.S. Council on Environmental Quality, will be applied to the grant application process to prioritize projects that may be undertaken within, or serve a majority of students who live in, communities identified as disadvantaged by this tool. To learn more visit https://screeningtool.geoplatform.gov/en/#6.82/44.007/-71.959.