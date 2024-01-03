Tmprss2 maintains epithelial barrier integrity and transepithelial sodium transport

Introduction

Transepithelial sodium transport and epithelial barrier integrity are closely linked and are implicated in various physiological processes. Transepithelial sodium transport is crucial for the regulation of fluid balance, electrolyte homeostasis, and blood pressure control; it primarily occurs through specialized transport proteins on the membranes of epithelial cells (Chanez-Paredes et al, 2021). The non–voltage-gated highly amiloride-sensitive epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) is encoded by the three subunit genes alpha (Scnn1a), beta (Scnn1b), and gamma (Scnn1g). ENaC is expressed in the tight epithelia of various tissues such as the kidney, colon, lung, and sweat glands; in the kidney, it is localized to the distal convoluted tubule, the connecting tubule, and the cortical collecting duct (Rotin & Staub, 2021). ENaC plays a major role in the regulation of vectorial transcellular sodium transport in the distal part of the nephron, allowing the passive movement of sodium from the tubular lumen towards the blood, and is largely responsible for the fine-tuning of sodium homeostasis (Ehret & Hummler, 2022). Many membrane-bound proteases have been identified as ENaC-activating proteases, also named CAPs (channel-activating proteases) (Anand et al, 2022). In the Xenopus oocyte expression system, the sequential proteolytic activation of ENaC intracellularly by Furin and at the cell surface by several proteases was proposed (Kleyman & Eaton, 2020).

Amongst those proteases is the widely expressed androgen-regulated type II transmembrane serine protease Tmprss2 (Vaarala et al, 2001), but its physiological role is still largely unknown. Tmprss2 is primarily known for its role in the proteolytic cleavage of proteins like the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) (Wettstein et al, 2022) or the protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) involved in various signalling pathways (Wilson et al, 2005). Another endogenous substrate identified is the epithelial sodium channel (Donaldson et al, 2002; Sure et al, 2022). Tmprss2 has been shown to be inhibited by hepatocyte-activating inhibitor-2 (HAI-2) (Faller et al, 2014) and reported to activate the transmembrane serine protease matriptase (St14) to promote extracellular matrix degradation, prostate cancer cell invasion, tumour growth, and metastasis via overactivation of MET, the specific receptor of hepatocyte growth factor (Ko et al, 2015; Mukai et al, 2020). Xenopus oocyte expression studies co-expressing Tmprss2 and ENaC subunits revealed contradictory results; Donaldson and co-workers found a decrease in ENaC current and protein levels, which is not prevented by the addition of aprotinin (Donaldson et al, 2002), whereas others reported that Tmprss2 activates ENaC through the proteolytic cleavage of gamma ENaC (Faller et al, 2014; Sure et al, 2022).

Tmprss2 regulates ENaC function in Xenopus oocytes; however, its regulation of the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) and tight junction proteins is yet to be reported. EpCAM (also known as CD326) is a transmembrane glycoprotein involved in cell adhesion, signalling, migration, proliferation, and differentiation (Mohtar et al, 2020). Intramembrane proteolysis activates EpCAM, which involves shedding of its ectodomain and nuclear translocation of its intracellular domain conferring nuclear signalling and proliferation capacities (Maetzel et al, 2009). As a surface marker, it is found in the lateral membrane including the tight junction of the intestinal epithelium (Wu et al, 2013), and affects the progression, treatment, and diagnosis of many adenocarcinomas (Went et al, 2004). Knockout of EpCAM in murine models down-regulated the claudin-7 protein abundance levels in the intestine (Lei et al, 2012), and loss of EpCAM signalling leads to abnormal development of intestinal epithelial cells causing congenital tufting enteropathy (Guerra et al, 2012).

Both the overexpression and knockout of the membrane-bound serine protease Prss8 in mouse skin led to impaired barrier function because of increased tight junction permeability, altered claudin-1 and zonula occludens-1 (ZO-1) expression, and loss of occludin (Leyvraz et al, 2005; Frateschi et al, 2011; Crisante et al, 2014); a similar phenotype was also observed in matriptase knockout mice (List et al, 2002). Only recently, Higashi and co-workers (2023) presented a working model of tight junction maintenance by EpCAM and membrane-associated serine proteases (MASPs) in MDCK cells (Higashi et al, 2023). They show that the cleavage of EpCAM by MASPs induces the release of claudin-7 from the EpCAM/claudin-7 complex to maintain and repair the tight junction barrier. Upon knockout of selected MASPs, the barrier function is compromised with cells exhibiting increased size and leaky tight junctions (Higashi et al, 2023).