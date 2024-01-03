Job Announcement - Legal Assistant I

Job title: Legal Assistant I

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $20.37 to $22.61 per hour, Grade 4

Application Deadline: January 17, 2024

Burleigh County Benefits: Burleigh County offers a fully paid NDPERS pension plan, 95% premium paid Health Insurance coverage through BCBS of ND. We also offer $25,000 life insurance coverage and additional insurance coverage options.

About the Role: Under supervision of the department supervisor, is responsible for clerical, technical and paraprofessional activities in support of agency legal staff.

Candidate Requirements:

Two years’ experience performing legal office support; Associates degree with emphasis in the legal field preferred or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Must be proficient with word processing software such as Word and possess excellent typing skills. Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files necessary. Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, or the general public. Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under the limited supervision of the State’s Attorney Applicant will be subject to a post offer civil and criminal background check. The County will pay the costs associated with the exams.

Primary Job Duties:

Prepares case files; notifies witnesses of trial dates and other appearances; helps maintain court calendar; collects necessary documents and reports; prepares subpoenas; consults with clerk of court in case scheduling; consults with sheriffs and police departments in court scheduling for officers.

Prepares all legal documents, including pleadings, briefs, motions, summons and complaints, etc., and ensures that documents are filed in the appropriate court and served on all parties.

Maintains and organizes files and prepares exhibits for courtroom presentation.

Schedules appointments for Attorneys with public and other professionals.

Provides clerical assistance to include typing, filing, mail sorting and distributing, and other duties.

Performs other duties as required and assigned.

Accountabilities:

Ensure all schedules, documentation and necessary reports are in order to assist Attorneys with cases to be presented in court. Create a positive and productive work atmosphere by communicating, maintaining a professional manner and a team-like environment with all other departments and employees. Ability to apply appropriate guideline, either specific or general, to appropriate duty.

How to Apply:

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

Read the complete job announcment here: https://burleigh-county.breezy.hr/p/19e70fd6d5be