Milestone Auctions’ Jan. 13 Antique Toy Extravaganza presents international mix of rarities from fine collections

John Elsbury with the boxed Linemar Mechanical Popeye & Olive Oyl Tank he kept ever since receiving it 66 years ago as a 7th birthday gift from his parents. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

Yonezawa (Japan) windup Diamond Planet Robot, 10in tall, very rare variation with blue body and red arms. All original and complete. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

Rare German tin flywheel motorcycle, 9in long with spoked wheels and rider figure. All original with working flywheel mechanism. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000

Yonezawa (Japan) tin friction Batman Tank, 8½in long. All original and complete with vinyl Batman driver. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000