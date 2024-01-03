JOB OPENING: MONITORING & INVESTIGATION ADVOCATE

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a full-time (35 hours a week) advocate located in our Jackson office.



Position Title: Monitoring and Investigation (M&I) Advocate

Reports to: M&I Attorney

FLSA Status: N0n-Exempt

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Monitoring and Investigations Team at DRMS is charged with assisting people with disabilities who may live in facilities across Mississippi. This position will also assist the Litigation Director in investigating the service delivery system in MS. Advocate will monitor the community mental health system in regard to MH and other services.

JOB DUTIES

• Visit MH facilities through MS to monitor compliance with all regulations and laws.

• Manage caseload in a timely manner, following agency guidelines regarding procedural steps and deadlines.

• Maintain knowledge of community resources especially involving personal care homes, community mental health centers and mental health outpatient services.

• Maintain PAIMI Advisory Council by coordinating meetings. Seek input from PAC for work of the program.

• Monitor all projects under the PAIMI program.

• Ensure that DRMS is complaint with all SAMHSA requirements for the PAIMI program.

• Complete the SAMHSA reporting requirements in the fall of each year.

• Participate in staff meetings, program meetings, and other meetings as appropriate.

• Other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in human services field, prefer Master’s.

• At least two years of personal or professional experience working with people with disabilities.

• Experience reviewing records including medical, financial, legal and business documents.

• Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

• Strong organizational skills and demonstrated history of strong attention to detail and strict adherence to timelines.

• Knowledge of healthcare system and other social services systems.

• Knowledge of laws, rights and services as they pertain to individuals with disabilities.

• Experience in public speaking and developing effective presentations.

• Excellent interpersonal, relationship-building and collaboration skills to be able to work well with individuals inside and outside DRMS.

• Ability to analyze complex problems, develop creative solutions and communicate them effectively.

• Ability to maintain thorough and complete records.

• Ability to work independently with appropriate supervision. Excellent computer, internet, keyboarding and database skills.

• Reliable transportation and ability to travel statewide.

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive. Security background investigation and approval by United States Government is required for this position. Ability to successfully obtain a Level V moderate risk public trust government clearance by the United States Government Office of Personnel Management is required for this position.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume. Names and contact information of three references.

Please, email the above to resume@drms.ms and in memo line add “M&I Team”

Salary: starting $40,000 with excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.