Former Nurse Aide Indicted in Death of Clarksville Patient Arrested in Georgia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A Montgomery County woman who was indicted in 2023 as the result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division was arrested this week in Kennesaw, Georgia.

After a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that in March 2022, a certified nurse aide who worked in a care facility in Clarksville failed to properly use a lift while attempting to move a patient. As a result, that resident, Patricia Oliver, sustained a fall that caused her serious bodily injury, ultimately resulting in her death. The investigation identified Takesha Tucker as the nurse aide responsible for the incident.

On March 7, 2023, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Takesha Tucker (DOB 12/08/1979) with one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide and one count of Aggravated Abuse of an Elderly Adult, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On January 2, 2024, Tucker was arrested during a traffic stop by the Kennesaw (GA) Police Department. She was booked into the Cobb County Detention Facility pending extradition back to Montgomery County.

