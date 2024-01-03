Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the start of the Second Regular Session of the 131st Legislature:

"I welcome the Legislature back into session as we once again undertake the important and necessary work of public policy on behalf of Maine people.

"Over the next several months, the Legislature will have much-needed discussions and debates about proposals ranging from gun safety and mental health, to housing insecurity and homelessness, to supplemental budget initiatives aimed at maintaining our investments in health care and education, as well as other efforts to improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people.

“I welcome these discussions and look forward to working with lawmakers so that we can continue to make progress for Maine people and the state that we all love dearly and are proud to call home.”