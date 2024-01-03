Introducing the Biggest Token Unlock Database for Gaining Unique Market Insight

New Town, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Town, Prague -

CoinBrain has launched a clear, accurate, and actionable token unlocks data platform to enable users with unparalleled crypto market insights. It is an addition to its popular tools for effective trading and monitoring cryptocurrency projects.

To succeed in a dynamic crypto environment requires real-time market and community data coupled with actionable insights. Token unlocks and vesting schedules is one of the crucial pieces composing the high volatility of crypto projects.

The supply side of tokens is subject to many changes originating from core members, early investors and other entities involved in token launch. The core groups (vesting groups) do not receive their tokens all at once to maintain the price stability of the project and ensure long-term commitment. Instead, the tokens are released according to a predetermined schedule.

CoinBrain has gathered and documented vesting schedule information for over 200 crypto projects, as announced today. If used properly, vesting schedules may be one of the most precise trading indicators, while also revealing information about the long-term stability of individual projects.

CoinBrain makes the analysis of crypto projects easier by offering a comprehensive suite of tools and resources even a crypto beginner can put to good use.

Besides the vesting database, the platform acts as a hub for market data, aggregating information on more than 3.000.000 crypto projects across the top 10 most popular EVM networks and presenting it in an easily digestible form.

Among CoinBrain's standout features is its real-time market tracking capability. Users can monitor price movements, trading volumes, market capitalization, and other market data on a rapidly expanding range of projects.

The platform's intuitive charts and graphs offer quick access to vital information about individual projects - from basic market data, through security checks all the way to social media sentiment and vesting schedule unlocks. This wealth of information allows users to conduct both technical and fundamental analysis within a single dashboard.

CoinBrain.com also provides insightful market analyses and trends. The platform provides news articles, social media mentions, and expert opinions to offer a holistic view of the market sentiment surrounding specific cryptocurrencies. This feature caters specifically to users seeking to understand the broader context of market movements and anticipate potential shifts.

For active traders, CoinBrain.com offers a suite of advanced tools, including customizable watchlists, price alerts, and DEX routing. These features empower users to streamline their trading activities and stay ahead of market developments. The platform's integration with popular decentralized exchanges (DEXs) further enhances the user experience, allowing for real-time trading directly from the CoinBrain interface.

The global nature of the cryptocurrency market demands accessibility, and CoinBrain.com delivers on this front. The platform is available across various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones, allowing users to stay connected and make informed decisions on the go. Its user interface is designed with responsiveness in mind, ensuring a seamless experience regardless of the device used.

The platform's dedication to user education is evident in its educational resources. The platform offers a rich library of articles, tutorials, and guides catering to beginners and seasoned investors. Topics range from basic blockchain concepts to advanced trading strategies, providing a comprehensive learning experience for users at every level of expertise.

CoinBrain.com positions itself as a reliable and easily accessible platform that caters to crypto enthusiasts and seasoned investors alike - as degens, you understand the importance of keeping up to date with newly released projects. On the other hand, long-term investors will value CoinBrain's fundamental analysis tools, as well as their regular market commentary with summaries and evaluations.

Headquartered in Nové Město, Praha, CoinBrain has emerged from Prague's illustrious crypto tradition as a top crypto analytics platform supported by a collective of experts translating its legacy into robust analytics for informed trading decisions across the globe. The platform automatically indexes coins from all major EVM chains on the market thanks to its algorithms, allowing users to receive the fastest data about all coins trading on these chains just seconds after the trade happens.

