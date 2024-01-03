SOLOMON WATER ANNOUNCES NEW TARIFFS EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2024

“Improving value, Improving services and Improving for the future”

Solomon Water has announced new tariffs effective 1 January 2024 approved by the Solomon Islands Government through the Minister for Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE). The new tariff represents an increase of 81 cents per kilolitre (tonne) of water for the lowest domestic tariff band. The tariffs have been reviewed in consideration of the following drivers:

Increasing cost of delivery of water and wastewater services such as rising electricity, maintenance, and infrastructure development expenses.

Continuous improvements Solomon Water will be undertaking to provide safe and reliable water services in our areas of operations.

Loan repayments to the Government for donor-funded water infrastructure projects.

Solomon Water Board Chairman Donald Marahare states “The increase is necessary to ensure the SOE is able to meet rising operating costs and make required investments to ensure that every household and business in its operating areas has access to safe and reliable water”.

We’re with you in improving value, improving services and improving for the future – all aimed at delivering our vision of “Safe water for a healthy nation”.

