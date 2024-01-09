Patrick J. Kennedy Joins Circles Advisory Board

Mental Health requires the right support 24/7, that’s why I love what Circles has done, it’s a true game changer, I am excited to join its mission to provide accessible support to all in need” — Patrick J Kennedy

Circles, a leader in on-demand personalized mental health support, is honored to announce the newest addition to its advisory board: Patrick J. Kennedy, a renowned mental health advocate and former U.S. congressman. This strategic appointment underscores Circles' commitment to making professional mental health support accessible.

Patrick J. Kennedy, the son of Senator Edward Kennedy, has been a lifelong advocate for mental health and addiction equity. During his 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kennedy championed numerous initiatives to improve mental health care in America. He is perhaps best known for being a lead sponsor of the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008, which requires insurance companies to treat mental health and substance use disorders equally to physical illnesses.

After leaving Congress, Kennedy founded The Kennedy Forum, which unites advocates, policymakers, and business leaders to advance evidence-based practices, policies, and programming in mental health and addiction. His personal experiences with bipolar disorder and addiction have fueled his commitment to end stigma and change the way mental health is fundamentally treated in the healthcare system.

At Circles, Patrick Kennedy will bring his extensive background in mental health advocacy to guide and enhance our initiatives. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we strive to change the mental health landscape and make prioritizing mental health a seamless part of people's lives.

"I am profoundly excited to welcome Patrick J. Kennedy to our advisory board; his unparalleled expertise and passionate advocacy in mental health are exactly what we need to propel our mission of providing compassionate, accessible emotional support through our service", Irad Ichler Circles CEO.

About Circles

Circles is the first mental health app offering 24/7 live community support and expert guidance. It connects users with others for shared experiences and emotional support, while also providing access to professional advice in a safe, nurturing environment. Our mission is to provide the highest quality support while remaining accessible to all.

