Another “Se Busca Información” criminal target arrested

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector has confirmed the arrest of another “Se Busca Información” target this weekend as result of information provided to the “Se Busca Información” tip-line.

On Dec. 31, the Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua (FGE) – Chihuahua’s State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the capture of “EP1,” a 39-year-old Mexican national with an alias of “El Pitufo.” Based on the information provided, Gallegos was intercepted in Torreon, Coahuila with the collaboration of the Coahuila FGE and other government of Mexico law enforcement entities. Gallegos has an extensive criminal history including aggravated homicide.

This arrest will be the third apprehension made from the current “Se Busca Información” target list. A total of five criminals have been arrested as a result of information provided to the tip line since the campaign began in late October.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, which means to look for information in English, identifies ten individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations, wanted for crimes by both the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement. These crimes range from human smuggling, narcotics, weapons trafficking, and murder.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, is a bi-national initiative between the United States and Mexico that encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about wanted criminals with the goal of disrupting and displacing members of criminal organization that presents threats to the community on both sides of the border. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 915-314-8194.

The public may also convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The phone lines are open 24-hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.

“The continued success of this campaign could not be achieved without the information provided by citizens from both sides of our border community. The bi-national law enforcement cooperation as part of the “Se Busca” campaign is a commitment to our communities to work toward a safer and more secure border region,” said U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “I am truly grateful for the partnership we have with the Government of Mexico and officials from the state of Chihuahua. We will continue to work with our Mexican counterparts to bring these wanted criminals to justice.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.