Confluence for AI Service and Support

About

Ascendo AI is your service co-pilot. Ascendo is a plug and play engine with deep self- learning capabilities that helps customer facing teams provide proactive support. We have augmented thousands of workflows in customer service and support. These include enabling Agents with resolutions, debug engine, triage, assign, categorize. Automated self-service workflows for customers. Predictive alerts, trends, patterns for Leaders in real-time to tweak and optimize. Reduce Escalations and Churn​. Predictions for Spares planning to meet SLA.

Ascendo AI