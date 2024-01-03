Victor Issa Unveils Clay Masterpiece 'Moses, A Life of Miracles' Set to Amaze in August 2024

Sculptor Victor Issa with completed clay of “Moses, A Life of Miracles." The left View of Moses, showing portions of the small scenes, from left: In the basket, the burning bush, before Pharaoh, (above) dividing the Red Sea Detail view of the back and right side of the sculpture showing from left: burning bush, Moses and Pharaoh, Dividing the Red Sea, Moses descending Sinai and seeing the golden calf, and finally, Moses Striking the rock for water. The right side of the sculpture Moses, A Life Of Miracles, with the final two scenes, Descending Mount Sinai with the commandments, and striking the rock. Detail of descending Mount Sinai, heart broken at the revelry and the Gold Calf.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Issa, an award-winning sculptor and acclaimed artist, in a spectacular achievement, has completed a 3/4 life-size clay sculpture for bronze titled "Moses, A Life of Miracles." This extraordinary work of art, meticulously crafted over 18 months, intricately chronicles the life of Moses from infancy to his contemplative moments on Mount Nebo.

The highly anticipated reveal is set to take center stage during the August 2024 Camporee event. The commissioning organization, the Center for Youth Evangelism, serves as the sponsor of the International Pathfinders Camporee—an expansive gathering occurring every 4 or 5 years since 1985. With over 40,000 attendees from around the world expected to converge on Gillette, Wyoming, for the 10-day event in August 2024, the theme for this year is "Believe the Promise," featuring the inspiring story of Moses.

"I have long desired to create a sculpture of Moses. When the director of the Camporee, Pastor Ron Whitehead, invited me to consider such a sculpture, I pondered what to focus on, what to include and exclude. It was not an easy choice," Issa informs.

The centerpiece captures Moses on Mount Nebo, reflecting on the miracles that defined his profound relationship with God. Surrounding him are pivotal scenes, including the discovery of Baby Moses, the burning bush encounter, the powerful confrontation with Pharaoh, and more. Issa's goal was to create a piece transcending storytelling, encouraging viewers to reflect on Moses' remarkable life. Moses, who spent extensive time in direct communion with God, fervently longed to see God's face without barriers—an emotion resonating with our desire to see loved ones.

"From an infant, until he closed his eyes on Mount Nebo, the story of Moses is filled with drama, action, tragedy, celebrations, miracles, world-changing events, and tremendous historical and spiritual significance," Issa states.

Created within his recently established studio in Brighton, CO, the sculpture is a testament to his artistic vision and unwavering dedication. Issa navigated numerous challenging decisions, ensuring careful consideration and attention to detail.

Victor Issa, a leading figurative sculptor in America, is celebrated for his unique ability to breathe life into bronze with his hallmark style, "Creating Living Bronze." With over 40 years of professional sculpting experience, his works have graced exhibitions across America since 1985, finding a place in private and public collections globally. He is also an elected member of the prestigious Allied Artists of America.

To learn more about Victor Issa and his innovative works of art, click here: https://www.victorissa.com/