Obeikan Deploys Vectara to Power Multiple Vertical-Specific Software Platforms
Applying Conversational AI and Retrieval Augmented Generation to Human Capital Management and Manufacturing
This strategic integration emphasizes the conglomerate's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological progress while ensuring unparalleled service delivery to its diverse customer base.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vectara, the Trusted Generative AI Product Platform, and Obeikan Group collaborate to power multiple workloads across diverse domains. Obeikan Investment Group is one of Saudi Arabia’s 100 largest companies, with over 3,000 employees and operations in 16 countries. Obeikan is a progressive entity that has further identified numerous Generative AI (GenAI) use cases, such as Q&A and Conversational AI with Obeikan Digital Solutions (ODS) and Obeikan Education.
— Abdallah Obeikan, CEO of Obeikan Group
Obeikan has diverse subsidiaries from packaging, manufacturing, education, health, digital solutions, and real-estate. They see technology as a competitive advantage across all subsidiaries. They speak about the importance of digital transformation across business lines. Regarding GenAI, they use multiple tools from vendors like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Vectara.
The Vectara engines power the question-answer capabilities for Nawras: Human Capital Management (HCM) software platform. They also backstop Ask HR, which responds to inquiries and provides guidance on any questions employees may have about human resource policies and procedures. In addition, O3 is a Smart Manufacturing Platform provided by Obeikan Group. O3 Helps respond to inquiries and provides guidance on any question or concern users may have related to O3 features, functionalities, and manufacturing excellence. Vectara powers the foundational language understanding, rapid retrieval, and grounded summarization for O3.
“Obeikan Group envisions GenAI as a catalyst for fostering innovation within its corporate ecosystem. The implementation of artificial intelligence not only optimizes operational workflows but also enables the group to proactively adapt to dynamic market conditions,” said CEO of Obeikan Group, Abdallah Obeikan. “By leveraging the capabilities of GenAI, the group anticipates to stay agile in an ever-evolving business landscape. This strategic integration emphasizes the conglomerate's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological progress while ensuring unparalleled service delivery to its diverse customer base.”
Obeikan Group, a prominent conglomerate with interests in various sectors, has strategically embraced GenAI to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its services. Through the integration of AI technologies across its diverse business units, Obeikan Group aims to streamline operations, improve decision-making processes, and deliver superior value to its customers. This is particularly powerful, for instance, in manufacturing and supply chain management.
“I had the pleasure of touring Obeikan’s facilities in Riyadh and I was amazed by the digital innovation in their industrial operations,” said Amr Awadallah, CEO of Vectara on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. “I am thrilled that Obeikan has selected Vectara’s GenAI platform.” He added, “Obeikan has identified and implemented multiple Q&A use cases in quick succession. The team instantly realized a return on their investment by enhancing the efficiency of their operations and increasing the knowledge level of their employees.”
By harnessing the power of AI, Obeikan Group positions itself at the forefront of innovation, adapting to the demands of the modern business landscape. The incorporation of Gen AI across multiple services, not only allows the group to stay competitive but also enables it to proactively address emerging challenges and capitalize on new opportunities in a rapidly evolving market.
About Vectara
Vectara is an end-to-end platform that empowers product builders to embed powerful GenAI features into their applications with extraordinary results. Built on a solid hybrid-search core, Vectara delivers the shortest path to an answer or action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara is built for product managers and developers with an easily leveraged API that gives full access to the platform's powerful features. Vectara’s Retrieval Augmented Generation-as-a-Service (RAGaaS) allows businesses to quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application with zero-shot precision. Vectara never trains their models on customer data, allowing businesses to embed GenAI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more about Vectara, visit www.vectara.com.
About Obeikan Group
Obeikan is a leading industrial company operating in multiple fields including glass, paper and plastics with growing focus on harnessing the power of technology and digital transformation across all its operations. The group is one of the largest investment companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and MENA and owns more than 20 factories and 25 companies.
https://www.obeikan.com.sa/
Carly Bourne
Vectara
+1 423-443-0449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other