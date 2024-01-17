Submit Release
OtterText Introduces Groundbreaking Rewards and POS Integration at SHOT Show 2024

Setting a New Standard in Firearm Business Customer Loyalty and Engagement

We at OtterText are committed to revolutionizing customer loyalty in the firearms sector.”
— Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies
BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its innovative division OtterText, Otter Technologies proudly announces the launch of its transformative Rewards and POS integration system. This pioneering integration, compatible with AXIS powered by Gearfire and AIM by TriTech POS systems, is poised to redefine customer loyalty in the firearms industry.

This state-of-the-art system enables firearm businesses to deploy powerful rewards programs quickly, allowing them to compete effectively with major retailers. The integration with AXIS and AIM is seamless, facilitating instant loyalty program implementation.

The OtterText loyalty program specifically targets firearms businesses, focusing on enhancing customer retention and value. Key features include:
1. Customer Engagement: Customers are invited to join the loyalty program via text post-purchase.
2. Easy Opt-In: Customers can enroll simply by texting their birthday.
3. Reward Tracking: Accumulated rewards are trackable via a dedicated URL without an app.
4. Points Redemption: Points can be redeemed for credits on subsequent purchases.

The SHAFT C-compliant text automation feature of OtterText ensures customers have a hassle-free experience in tracking their loyalty points.

Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies, shares his vision: "We at OtterText are committed to revolutionizing customer loyalty in the firearms sector. Our latest Rewards and POS integration system is a testament to this commitment, offering unmatched tools for building enduring customer relationships. We're excited to showcase this innovation at SHOT Show and demonstrate our dedication to the firearms industry."

Visit Us at SHOT Show 2024
OtterText invites attendees to visit Booth 80412 at SHOT Show 2024 for a comprehensive demonstration of this groundbreaking loyalty program and POS integration system. Discover how OtterText is reshaping customer engagement in the firearms industry.

For more details, visit ottertext.com.

Ben Nelson
Otter Technologies, Inc
+1 305-834-4250
