St. Albans Barracks // Mailbox vandalisms and theft of mail // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  Multiple incidents

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Corporal Adam Marchand   / Trooper Justin Wagner                    

STATION:    St. Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of January 2, 2024 (02:00 – 05:30 hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dunton Road (Sheldon) Rice Hill Road (Sheldon) Jones Road (Highgate), March Farm Road (Franklin)

VIOLATION: Mailbox Vandalism, Theft of Mail

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown/ Under investigation                                              

 

 

VICTIM: Multiple victims from the above roads

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating multiple mailbox vandalisms and theft of mail incidents which occurred in the early morning hours (approx. 02:00- 05:30) of January 2, 2024, on the above roads / towns. Troopers are looking for public assistance with identifying vehicle(s) and those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks.

 

 

