St. Albans Barracks // Mailbox vandalisms and theft of mail // Request for Information

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of January 2, 2024 (02:00 – 05:30 hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dunton Road (Sheldon) Rice Hill Road (Sheldon) Jones Road (Highgate), March Farm Road (Franklin)

VIOLATION: Mailbox Vandalism, Theft of Mail

ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under investigation

VICTIM: Multiple victims from the above roads

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating multiple mailbox vandalisms and theft of mail incidents which occurred in the early morning hours (approx. 02:00- 05:30) of January 2, 2024, on the above roads / towns. Troopers are looking for public assistance with identifying vehicle(s) and those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks.