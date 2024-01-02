St. Albans Barracks // Mailbox vandalisms and theft of mail // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: Multiple incidents
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand / Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of January 2, 2024 (02:00 – 05:30 hours)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dunton Road (Sheldon) Rice Hill Road (Sheldon) Jones Road (Highgate), March Farm Road (Franklin)
VIOLATION: Mailbox Vandalism, Theft of Mail
ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under investigation
VICTIM: Multiple victims from the above roads
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating multiple mailbox vandalisms and theft of mail incidents which occurred in the early morning hours (approx. 02:00- 05:30) of January 2, 2024, on the above roads / towns. Troopers are looking for public assistance with identifying vehicle(s) and those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks.