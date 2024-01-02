Gene architecture is a determinant of the transcriptional response to bulky DNA damages

Bulky DNA damages block transcription and compromise genome integrity and function. The cellular response to these damages includes global transcription shutdown. Still, active transcription is necessary for transcription-coupled repair and for induction of damage-response genes. To uncover common features of a general bulky DNA damage response, and to identify response-related transcripts that are expressed despite damage, we performed a systematic RNA-seq study comparing the transcriptional response to three independent damage-inducing agents: UV, the chemotherapy cisplatin, and benzo[a]pyrene, a component of cigarette smoke. Reduction in gene expression after damage was associated with higher damage rates, longer gene length, and low GC content. We identified genes with relatively higher expression after all three damage treatments, including NR4A2, a potential novel damage-response transcription factor. Up-regulated genes exhibit higher exon content that is associated with preferential repair, which could enable rapid damage removal and transcription restoration. The attenuated response to BPDE highlights that not all bulky damages elicit the same response. These findings frame gene architecture as a major determinant of the transcriptional response that is hardwired into the human genome.

Here, we hypothesize that a regulated transcriptional response to bulky DNA damages will be shared by additional RNA polymerase-blocking lesions beyond UV and by different cell types. Using a comparative RNA-seq approach and incorporating existing Damage-seq and XR-seq data, we characterize the shared features of genes with altered transcription after damage and identify novel candidate genes required for the bulky DNA damage response.

To date, the study of transcriptional responses to bulky lesions focused almost exclusively on UV photoproducts and was conducted by multiple labs using different cell types and experimental methods ( Andrade-Lima et al, 2015 ; Lavigne et al, 2017 ; Williamson et al, 2017 ; Tufegdzic Vidakovic et al, 2020 ; Bouvier et al, 2021 ). The global transcriptional shutdown induced directly by polymerase-blocking damages in cis, and by cellular factors in trans, has made the identification of a general set of up-regulated transcripts involved in an actively regulated transcriptional response more challenging. Therefore, our understanding of the transcriptional DNA damage response to bulky damages is still lacking.

In human cells, bulky DNA damages are repaired by nucleotide excision repair (NER) ( Spivak, 2015 ; Sancar, 2016 ; Zhang et al, 2022 ). The process of repair is divided into three major steps: (1) recognition of the damage, which can occur either directly (in general repair) or by a stalled RNA polymerase in a transcription-coupled manner (in transcription-coupled repair); (2) incision 3′ and 5′ of the damage, removing a nucleotide stretch of 24–32 nucleotides and leaving a single-stranded gap; (3) gap-filling DNA synthesis and ligation to restore intact double-stranded DNA.

Bulky, or helix distorting, DNA damages block transcription and replication, compromising cell function and survival. These include carcinogenic damages such as the ultraviolet (UV) radiation-induced cyclobutyl pyrimidine dimer (CPD) and (6-4) pyrimidine-pyrimidone photoproduct ([6-4]PP), damages induced by benzo[a]pyrene (BaP), a byproduct of smoking, and adducts induced by the chemotherapy drug Cis-diamminedichloroplatinum (cisplatin) ( Friedberg et al, 2006 ). Beyond the different chemical structure of their damages, these agents target different nucleotide bases. UV damages occur in pyrimidine dimers, whereas cisplatin and BaP damages occur primarily in guanine (G) bases ( Friedberg et al, 2006 ).

Results